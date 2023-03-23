Hi-Fi is short for “High Fidelity”, which means “high fidelity”. The abbreviation comes from the audio sector and is a quality feature.

Hi-Fi products are characterized by the fact that they reproduce sounds as faithfully as possible. In plain language, this means that the recording, transmission and playback of a classical concert, for example, must be as close as possible to the music played live – regardless of whether it is a concert or a studio recording, music or spoken text.

From DIN standard to audio standard

In 1960, the requirements for high fidelity were specified in the DIN 45500 standard. At that time, many audio devices could not yet meet these requirements. DIN 61305 has been in force since 1996, replacing the previous standard but no longer making minimum requirements. Instead, it only specifies a method for measuring performance values. In the meantime, this standard has also become obsolete, since today’s audio devices far exceed the original requirements. Only simple devices such as radio alarm clocks and compact systems as well as hearing aids and many car radios often do not meet the hi-fi specifications.

Manufacturers can therefore sell practically all audio devices as hi-fi equipment – but there are glaring differences. Really high fidelity can only be expected in the higher-priced segment and with products for enthusiasts. What is meant by this is a lack of noise and distortion, as well as a flat – or neutral – sound profile in a frequency range perceptible to the human ear.

New audio standards instead of Hi-Fi

Even though the original Hi-Fi standard is no longer of practical importance today, standards in the Hi-Fi field are constantly evolving. In addition to a high degree of accuracy to the original sound, it is no longer just a matter of successfully eliminating noise or other interference. With the advent of surround sound systems such as Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Atmos or DTS, audio companies have also standardized so-called psychoacoustic parameters.

In it, the quality features for recording, transmission and playback are supplemented by features of perception – i.e. how a listener perceives the sound produced. It is about, for example, how well a sound source can be localized in space or how much it fills the room with sound.