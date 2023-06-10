Home » What is HuggingChat? All about ChatGPT alternative AI
Technology

What is HuggingChat? All about ChatGPT alternative AI

by admin
What is HuggingChat? All about ChatGPT alternative AI

Taking advantage of the fact that ChatGPT ended up in court, the time has come to scan the web in search of some alternative. Seriously, have you ever wondered if they exist alternative, green open-source chatbotto the one developed by OpenAI?

One of the more interesting answers is HuggingChata tool developed by Hugging Face, completely open-source and based on the latest LLaMa model by OpenAssistant (LAION), one of the best open-source models on the market.

Compared to when HuggingChat launched, currently to use it, you must first create a profile on the official website, a request that is made to us on first access. After that, we will have the possibility to use an interface very similar to that of other chatbots on the net.

HuggingChat is quite capable of answer in Italian and you can decide whether to have the chatbot respond directly or direct it via web search.

The system uses 30 billion parameters (while GPT 4 should aim for 1000 billion and GPT3 175 billion) but still defines itself as the best open source chatbot currently on the market, but pay attention to its answers: in practice, it is a slightly less performing and accurate chatbot than ChatGPT, encountering greater difficulty in correctly identifying the conversation topic and sometimes inventing answers from scratch evidently wrong to the questions posed, suggesting for example that we visit car portals when asked to solve a linear algebra problem.

See also  Overlooking the universe we live in: what are stars, black holes and galaxies? | Naruto Selected Books | World Pulse

You may also like

Historical review OIS anti-vibration, dual lens and other...

Heating with green energy: Traffic lights continue to...

ChatGPT designs, together with a group of researchers,...

iOS 17 adds Call My Apple Watch, multiple...

Huawei P60 Pro test conclusion after 4 weeks...

€25 bonus + 3% interest on call money

M2 Ultra running score appeared! 20% faster than...

VW Touran 2.0 TDI im Test

Playing experience of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6”: a...

Motorola Moto G23 in the test: smartphone with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy