AND true, until a few years ago Amazon Prime it used to cost €19.90 a year, now following the increase it has reached its quota cost €36 per year. But it’s really worth it (e it suits) spend this money on the service Amazon Prime? Let’s try to explain what are the advantages of the services included in the Amazon subscription.

Amazon Prime: what it is and how it works

When it comes to Amazon Prime, a lot of people think it’s just a fast shipping service. I have often heard “What is this Amazon Prime! But no, I don’t care, why spend 36 euros a year? I certainly don’t care about it“.

I’ve heard this line far too many times, most recently from my father. I convinced him to spend these €36 by explaining what they are the advantages of all the services included in the Amazon subscription.

The benefits of Amazon Prime

The advantages are many and let’s try to briefly summarize them below (continuing with the article all the details of each single solution):

deliveries in 1 business day for all products marked “Amazon Prime”;

for all products marked “Amazon Prime”; free access to the catalog Amazon Prime Video ;

; free access to the ebook service Prime Reading (not to be confused with Kindle Unlimited);

(not to be confused with Kindle Unlimited); unlimited photo archive with Amazon Prime Photo ;

; access to 2 million songs with Amazon Music (not to be confused with Amazon Music Unlimited)

(not to be confused with Amazon Music Unlimited) access to Twitch Prime

early access to Lightning Deals are Amazon.it

are Amazon.it access to the Amazon Fresh service (available only in some Italian cities);

service Deliveroo Plus included in the subscription.

Deliveries in 1 working day

At the cost of 36 euros per year (payable in a single solution), you will no longer have to pay the shipping costs of all products bearing the words “Amazon Prime“. If you do the math, with 5/6 shipments you will have practically amortized the investment. Furthermore, the service guarantees shipments within 1 or 2 working days (depending on the municipality in which you live). A great convenience.

If you are curious to know what lies behind the one-day delivery, we suggest you watch our Youtube video dedicated to the Amazon megafactory in Torrazze Piemonte, where “robotic shelves” also operate together with the workers.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh is the service of grocery delivery Of Amazon which allows all subscribers to the service Prime Of receive your shopping in the day at no extra cost. If the operation seems very similar to that of Prime Now, we confirm that you have no vision. Prime Now was discontinued on August 31, 2022 and was replaced by precisely Amazon Fresh.

Amazon Prime Video: Free TV series and movies

Among the “secret” advantages of Amazon Prime we also find Amazon Prime Videoa video streaming service (very similar to Netflix) accessible free of charge to all customers Amazon Prime.

Prime Video is full of original productions but also of films with a now extensive and super-stocked catalogue.

Among the original Amazon productions we find:

If you want to know all the releases of Amazon Prime, we suggest you follow this link on our site.

Amazon Prime Reading: thousands of books included in the subscription

Amazon Prime Reading has been making its debut in Italy for some time now. Prime reading gives all subscribers the opportunity to access thousands of e-books and comics completely free from different devices: just download the Kindle application available for both iOS and Android. As you may have guessed then, it will not be necessary to have an e-book reader (specifically the Amazon Kindle device). The catalog isn’t huge (about a thousand books) but still better than nothing.

A peculiarity of Amazon Prime Reading (which you may not like) is that you can download a maximum of 5 books at a time. To enjoy others, you will have to delete them from your account and download others. So take your time and read them for real 😉

If, on the other hand, you are avid readers, you should subscribe to an additional subscription called Kindle Unlimited (at 9.99 euros per month) and which allows you to have access to a virtually infinite catalog of books.

Prime Reading, to access hundreds of eBooks from your Kindle Fire, Kindle device or through the Kindle app for iOS and Android.

Amazon Prime Photo: Unlimited photo storage

Other advantage of Amazon Prime is represented by Amazon Drive, an unlimited (virtual) cloud storage space for photos and 5GB for all other file types. The service is accessible from desktop, Android application.

Amazon Music free to no end: more than 2 million songs

The subscription Amazon Prime includes among advantages the ability to access Amazon Music with the ability to enjoy up to 40 hours of ad-free music a month. There are over 2 million songs available to Prime subscribers and they can be listened to on any type of device (smartphone, tablet, PC) both online and offline (this means that you can download and listen to them even without an internet connection).

Obviously if you want to have more freedom you can opt for Amazon Music Unlimited (a service very similar to that offered by Spotify) with over 50 million songs to listen to without limits. The Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is paid separately and costs 9.99 euros per month or 99 euros per year (thus saving 2 months).

Amazon Prime customers benefit from an exclusive €99 annual subscription (2 month savings compared to a 12 month monthly subscription) to Amazon Music Unlimited with the convenience of listening to your favorite music without ads and without interruptions and bring your tunes always with you, with Apps for smartphones, tablets and other devices.

Twitch Prime Twitch Prime

For all gamers subscribed to Amazon Primebetween advantages we find access to Twitch primean experience that includes bonus games and exclusive content embedded in games, a subscription every month to use for free on any partner or affiliate channel, exclusive emoticons and a chat badge.

Below we summarize all the advantages of Twitch Prime:

Subscription to a Twitch channel: Receive a Twitch channel subscription each month to use with a partner or affiliate channel. Offer includes access to channel-specific features that are reserved for regular subscription purchasers, such as chat privileges, emotes, badges, and more. Prime Video customers get access to a free Twitch channel membership after their paid Prime Video membership begins.

Receive a Twitch channel subscription each month to use with a partner or affiliate channel. Offer includes access to channel-specific features that are reserved for regular subscription purchasers, such as chat privileges, emotes, badges, and more. Prime Video customers get access to a free Twitch channel membership after their paid Prime Video membership begins. Restricted access to free game content : Access selected games and game items for free. Offers can be found at twitch.tv/prime.

: Access selected games and game items for free. Offers can be found at twitch.tv/prime. Reward Donation: Receive three additional copies of select Twitch Prime rewards to give to other users in the Twitch community.

Receive three additional copies of select Twitch Prime rewards to give to other users in the Twitch community. Exclusive emoticons: Access special emotes like KappaHD, ScaredyCat and more, reserved only for Twitch Prime and Turbo subscribers.

Access special emotes like KappaHD, ScaredyCat and more, reserved only for Twitch Prime and Turbo subscribers. Extended coloring options for chat: Configure a color using the appropriate 3 sliders (RGB). The options can be changed at any time by accessing the Prime Settings.

Configure a color using the appropriate 3 sliders (RGB). The options can be changed at any time by accessing the Prime Settings. Exclusive chat badges for Prime members: Stand out with a unique chat badge that can also be toggled on and off in Settings. Prime members are instantly identified in any channel on Twitch, with this icon:

Early access to Lightning Deals

Amazon Prime offers all its subscribers the opportunity to access Lightning Deals on Amazon.it 30 minutes in advance.

Deliveroo Plus incluso in Amazon Prime

We end up partnering with Deliveroo.

Your subscription Amazon Prime also includes one year free subscription to Deliveroo Plus, with free and unlimited deliveries for orders over €25.

To take advantage of this additional advantage you have to go up amazon.it/prime/offer/deliveroo/prime-deal o deliveroo.it/amazon-prime e Link your Amazon account to your Deliveroo account. At this point the game is done. You just have to start ordering using the award winning delivery service.

So have I convinced you? Did you know all these services included in the Amazon Prime subscription?

