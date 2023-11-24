What is known about the mysterious cosmic ray detected in Utah that is believed to have arrived on Earth from another galaxy

A high-energy particle fell from space to the Earth’s surface in the form of lightning, but it is not known where it came from.

This may seem like something out of science fiction, but it is a scientific reality. This is Amaterasu, a cosmic ray that fell in Utah on May 27, 2021, and has baffled scientists ever since.

Cosmic rays, also called cosmic radiation, are subatomic particles from outer space whose energy is very high as a result of their great speed.

“When I first discovered this ultra-high energy (UHE) cosmic ray, I thought it must be a mistake, since it showed a level of energy unprecedented in the last three decades,” said Toshihiro Fujii, a researcher at the University Osaka Metropolitan University (OMU) and lead author of the study that will be published this Friday in the journal Science.

Cosmic rays with extremely high energy are exceptionally rare; They can reach more than 1018 electron volts (the amount of kinetic energy gained or lost by a single electron) or one exa-electron volt (EeV), which is approximately a million times more than that achieved by the most powerful accelerators ever manufactured by humans.

Amaterasu recorded an energy level of 244 EeV. This energy level is comparable to that of the most powerful energetic cosmic ray ever observed, nicknamed the “Oh-My-God” particle, which had an estimated energy of 320 EeV when it was detected in 1991.

To discover cosmic rays, Professor Fujii and an international team of scientists have been carrying out the Telescope Array experiment since 2008.

This detector consists of 507 stations covering an area of 270 square miles in Utah. It was there where they discovered on May 27, 2021, that Amaterasu fell.

Professor Fujii and his colleagues named the particle Amaterasu, after the Sun goddess who, according to Shinto beliefs, played a decisive role in the creation of Japan.

The Amaterasu particle is perhaps as mysterious as the Japanese goddess herself. Given the exceptionally high energy of this particle, the authors note that it should only experience relatively small deflections by foreground magnetic fields, and therefore its entry trajectory from space would be expected to be closely correlated with its source.

However, the results show that its direction of arrival does not show any obvious source galaxy, nor any other known astronomical object that is considered a potential source. Rather, it suggests that the particle traveled toward Earth from a void in the large-scale structure of the universe, a region where very few galaxies reside.

“No astronomical object has been identified that matches the direction from which the cosmic ray arrived, suggesting possibilities for unknown astronomical phenomena and novel physical origins beyond the standard model of particle physics,” comments Professor Fujii.

The origin of these very high-energy particles baffles scientists.

John Matthews, a research professor at the University of Utah and a collaborator on the Telescope Array project, said the two largest cosmic rays on record seemed “somewhat random”: When their trajectories are traced, there doesn’t appear to be anything energetic enough to produce such particles.

The Amaterasu particle, in particular, appeared to originate in what is known as the Local Void, an empty area of space bordering the Milky Way.

Both researchers point out that they need more data on cosmic rays of that magnitude to be able to reach an answer, since at the moment they only have the information from Amaterasu and Oh-my-god.

Once completed, the 500 new detectors will allow the Telescope Array to capture cosmic ray-induced particle showers across about 1,120 square miles, an area nearly the size of Rhode Island, according to the University of Utah release.

