What is Midjourney, the artificial intelligence that creates any image

Midjourney is an artificial intelligence algorithm text-to-image very recent: it was created in 2022 by David Holz in San Francisco. This project is self-financed and aims to revolutionize art and interaction with it through artificial intelligence.

The operation of Midjourney

Midjourney allows users to create high definition images using textual descriptions. In fact, it is sufficient to write a keyword or text and the algorithm creates a personalized image that represents the concept expressed. The user has the ability to specify the style, color, perspective and other details to customize his image.

Midjourney uses the Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), a neural network composed of two modules called generator and discriminator. The first is used to produce images from the text, while the second evaluates whether the images are realistic. The interaction between the two modules leads to improved performance for the production of increasingly precise images.

How to access Midjourney and create images

The thing about Midjourney is that everyone can use it. You don’t need graphic designer skills, you just need a good dose of imagination and a good knowledge of Italian or English, since the instructions the AI ​​needs are purely textual. To log in you need an account on the Discord platform. Everything happens in the browser. But those who want the software can download the Discord app available for Windows, iPhone, Mac, Linux and Android.

Once you have created your Discord account, you need to go to the website that hosts Midjourney and click on “Join the beta”. This procedure will direct us to Discord and we will have to click on “Accept Invitation”. Once you enter the site, you will have to choose the “Newcomers Rooms” channels from the sidebar and use them one of the “#newbies” channels. They can be generated for free up to 25 images. To go beyond this number, a monthly subscription is required.

From here on it is already possible to create images by entering the command /image followed by the description of the scene, drawing or photograph we have in mind. When you get the desired image, you can use some commands to modify it:

• U = Upscale: to enlarge the image;

• V = Variation: to create an image a little different than the one that was generated.

• Refresh: Get four new images from the same prompt.

Other functions, however, are paid. For example, the command /fast allows you to create an image faster, while /private gives the possibility of not showing the image we have generated to other users. -he -w they are used to establish the personalized dimensions of your creation. The -ar commandhowever, helps you choose the desired format, while there is even a function that allows you to create videos starting from the generated image, i.e. -video. For a fee you can also access the formats -quality2 o -quality5which allow you to create higher quality images.

The new version of Midjourney

The latest version of this amazing AI is V5. This template allows you to create even more personalized and versatile images. Furthermore, image quality has significantly improved compared to previous versions, both in terms of resolution and dynamic range. Now they appear sharper and more precise than in the past and with more accurate details.

Thanks to V5 the images are even more realisticabove all in the creation of handsan operation that AIs have always struggled to complete with acceptable results.