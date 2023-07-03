What is now changing for Girocard users

The Maestro system is on the verge of collapse. In this article you can find out what will change for owners of a Girocard.

Image: Savings Bank

The Girocard, also known as the EC card, is the most popular means of payment in Germany. More than 100 million copies have already been issued. However, it is only suitable to a limited extent for use abroad. For this reason, many banks have opted for an additional integration of Maestro. A service from the payment service provider MasterCard, which makes it possible to pay with the card outside of Germany. But the function is now deleted.

From July 1, 2023, no new Maestro cards will be issued. According to a company announcement, they would no longer meet the needs of today’s customers. Instead, the cards are to be converted to modern debit Mastercards in the future. Thanks to a 16-digit card number, these can then also be used as a full payment method in online retail. This is not possible with Maestro cards.

Bild: MasterCard

The use of a Girocard with Maestro support should be possible without restriction until the card’s expiry date. So owners will not experience any restrictions. After expiry, the cards are then automatically exchanged for more modern versions. The banks decide for themselves which system they support for the new cards. In addition to MasterCard, the competitor Visa also offers corresponding services.

What: MasterCard

