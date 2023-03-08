TikTok has decided to respond clearly to objections raised by the EU on the protection and management of the data of its European users, which at the end of February have also sparked a chain of reactions in the United States.

The company has reiterated several times that “we have never shared user data with the Chinese government nor would we if asked,” but on this occasion he went further, announcing what he called Project Clover, which has been described as “an autonomous European enclave for UK TikTok user data and the European Economic Area”.

Social network From 1 to 190 dollars per video: the paywall for content arrives on TikTok by Emanuele Capone

07 March 2023



Three new data centers in Europe

In practice, this means that TikTok will set up (better: it is already setting up) not a single data center in Dublin, as has always been said up to nowbut a total of 3: another in Dublin, in Irelandand a third in the region of Hamar, in Norway. From what was explained to us by Elaine Fox, TikTok’s European privacy manager, the first would already be operational and would have “already started storing European user data”, while the other two will be added between 2023 and 2024.

The company explained that the Hamar plant will work “using renewable energy 100%” and that the 3 data centers will be the storage sites for the data of TikTok’s European users, “thanks to a investment of 1.2 billion euros a year”. Until the complete transfer, as already known, the data of Europeans is mainly stored in Singapore and the USA.

Security entrusted to an external body

Also today, TikTok also announced that it will choose an independent and European partner, who will take care of the data center securitymonitoring data protection, their management, any access to this data and will provide reports on any anomalies.

Theo Bertram, vice president of TikTok with responsibility for government relations, explained that the company has no intention at the moment of revealing the identity of this partner but that it is “a European partner with experience in data security” and that “it won’t be Oracle”, which is the one chosen to do the same thing in the US. And yet, Bertram clearly said that the additional security guaranteed by this collaboration should make the data of European users “protected from all unauthorized access”, including those possibly attempted by the Chinese government.

Social The European Union has asked its employees to uninstall TikTok by Archangel Rociola

February 23, 2023



Relations with the Communist Party of China

In this regard (and this is a bit of a first time), Bertram clearly explained the organizational structure of TikTok because “there are a lot of prejudices about this”, reiterating that the parent company is the Chinese multinational ByteDance but that “Our relationship with them is like what exists between YouTube and Google”. In short, emphasizing the fact that the two companies act and operate separately.

Bertram also gave further details on the structure of ByteDance, explaining that 60% of the company is in the hands of international investors (“many are from Silicon Valley,” he said), 20% are controlled by employees and another 20% by original founders, “none of whom are members of the Communist Party of China“. Furthermore, “no one from the CCP is on the ByteDance board or the TikTok board.”

@capoema