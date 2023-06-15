What is Reddit and why is it talked about so much

Last April, Reddit announced plans to change its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) affecting how third-party applications can use the data and architecture of the platform. In other words, and as would Twitter tooReddit is going to charge developers for access to its data and this is causing an earthquake.

Christian Selig, creator of Apollo, one of the most popular clients for using Reddit on iOS, has anticipated plans to close its doors at the end of June, because the new policies would drive costs up to $20 million a yearfigure deemed unsustainable. Opinion also shared by other developers, including those of Reddit Is Fun, another popular app and used.

The Reddit users so they decided to close their arms, obscuring many subreddits (areas divided by interest) and causing a sort of general blackout of the platform. Switching subreddits from public to private caused technical issues that resulted in a real one down of the entire site.

The ranking Most popular social networks, the revenge of Facebook and the surprise of YouTube by Emanuele Capone

June 28, 2021



What is Reddit

Born in 2005 on iniziativa di Steve Huffman, Alexis Ohanian and Aaron SwartzReddit is a social news and entertainment platform that allows redditors, i.e. registered users, to publish posts to which other users can add comments and rate, a classic paraphrase of thumbs up or thumbs down.

It is the users’ engagement that gives visibility to the contents that come organized by areas of interest (the subreddits, precisely). The name is inherited from Read It, in line with the soul of the platform which is based on reading contents and user reactions, thus becoming a mix between social network and forum.

In 2020, in conjunction with the then abandoned intention to land on the Stock Exchange, Reddit reports that it has 52 million daily active users. The fact of paying for the APIs that were previously free, would be due to the need to raise cash in view of a further attempt to list.

How Reddit works

Il how Reddit works it is not dissimilar from that of the better known platforms, the subreddits make the real difference. At first glance, the homepage of the site may appear a bit chaotic but it is by browsing through the subreddits that it immediately becomes more organized and clear, recalling the typical layout of a forum.

The so-called are very popular Ask Me Anything (in sigla, Ama), in which a person, usually famous or very famous, answers users’ questions. They can just ask for anything. Among the best known there was that of 2015 when, Huffman (that on reddit and spez)co-founder and newly installed CEO of Reddit after the resignation of Ellen Paoconfronted users with the goal of quelling the protestsdiscuss the values ​​of the platform and the introduction of new policies.

Returning to our days and with the same goals, Huffman held another Ama to respond to users compared to the last described changes. The discussion didn’t go very well for the CEO, who was inundated with pertinent questions, finding himself in difficulty and not receiving many Karma Points. Which are the unit of measurement through which the reliability of each individual user is established, determined by the quantity of positive evaluations and the number of comments generated by content published.

There are private subreddits which can be accessed by invitation only and, regardless, moderators can set rules for each, for example only allowing comments to be added to those with at least a certain number of KPs. There is however a basic regulation, called Reddiquettewhich dictates the usage guidelines of the platform.

The guide Like deleting those embarrassing tweets from 10 years ago by Andrea Daniele Signorelli

06 September 2021





How to join Reddit

You can join Reddit by creating an account linked to a email address or using your Google or Apple credentials.

Registration is free, even if there is Reddit Premium which allows you to browse the site without advertising, enjoying greater customization of the platform and obtaining coins, i.e. virtual currencies with which to reward the contents of others that are particularly welcome. The cost is $5.99 a month or $49.99 a year (€5.55 and €46.30 respectively).

Why does Reddit work poorly in Italy?

In our country, Reddit is not the most popular platform, as confirmed by the Italy subreddit, i.e. one of the thematic areas in Italian. The most obvious reason is linguistic in nature: Reddit is mostly used in the USand the fact that many topics are written in English does not help penetration here, although there are numerous subreddits written in our language.