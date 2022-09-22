A few days ago, the Politecnico di Milano launched the Encubator project: to help startups that aim to counter climate change in some way. It is aimed at newly born companies, offering them 25,000 euros in non-repayable funds and a 4-month acceleration path, to prepare for the market. It is an intelligent and necessary choice that signals attention to the climate tech sector, which in 2023 will make investments of over six trillion dollars globally. The idea behind it is that to overcome the challenge of ecological transition, new technologies and new ways of thinking are needed and that both can grow more easily into new companies.

Italian Tech Week 2022 The effects of ten years of startup law by Arcangelo Rociola September 22, 2022



Startups, another major absentee, together with the climate, of this electoral campaign, are still rightly seen abroad as a solution to overcome the crisis. Germany announced in July a huge fund, worth 30 billion euros, to support the growth of German startups. It is no coincidence that it is called “Fondo Futuro” because that is what we are talking about, the future.

Things are starting to move in Italy too: at the beginning of October a fund for climate startups will be launched which will start with an endowment of about 100 million euros, not a lot but it is a start; and a few days ago the government allocated two and a half billion euros to the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti company that invests in startups, in fact the largest investment made by an Italian government in the sector. Yet even so in Italy we invest less in startups, in many cases much less, than in all other European countries. Public money is no longer lacking, now it is that of private investors who prefer safe returns to the risk of creating new market champions. But in this way we continue to waste the talent of the new generations.