What Is Stock Float Rotation – How Does It Affect Your Trading Strategy?

The competition in financial markets has increased over the years, with lower barriers to entry and advanced technology allowing almost anyone to join the market and start trading using the internet connection. More trading tools have been developed to shorten the learning curve for the beginner trader.

However, this does not mean that trading has become easier. In fact, this made the market more competitive and fierce. Therefore, one needs to carefully count their steps and analyse the market before making any decision.

New traders tend to focus on popular trading terms and knowledge and overlook some essentials, such as stock float rotation, which can highly shape the stock trading strategy. Let’s explore this concept and its importance in the stock market.

What Are Floating Stocks?

Floating stocks are company shares that are available for trading in public marketplaces. These stocks are a type of outstanding shares that market participants can buy and sell.

When a company goes public, it issues a number of shares for traders, called outstanding shares. However, some percentage of these shares remain unavailable for trading, called restricted stocks.

Floating shares are the number of outstanding shares that are available in stock exchanges, which directly affect the company’s stock price.

Floating Shares Vs. Restricted Shares

Floating and restricted shares are two types of outstanding stocks, comprising the total supply of company shares. Let’s compare them as follows.

Floating shares are owned by traders and shareholders who buy the stock in secondary markets, while restricted shares are owned by the issuing company, its financial institution, senior management and the issuing company’s employees as a part of employee ownership programs.

Floating shares affect the stock price based on traders’ activities and market demand, while restricted shares have no impact on the stock price because they do not hold tangible value and are not tradable in secondary markets.

Floating shares can be purchased in stock exchange markets like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or the London Stock Exchange (LSE), while restricted stock is directly issued from the company to stakeholders.

The Relationship Between Floating Shares And Stock Price

The company’s activities and news affect the floating stock price, such as business acquisitions, scandals, sales performance, whistleblowing events, etc. This news impacts the traders’ speculations and motivation to buy or sell the company shares, which further affects the stock price.

The stock price is affected by demand and supply factors. When traders are motivated to buy the company shares, the demand increases and the floating share price increases. However, when bad news prevails, the traders become reluctant to buy the stock or start selling the stocks. Thus, the demand decreases and the price drops.

Nevertheless, restricted shares are an important component of the company’s stock price, which can be used to adjust the stock supply to meet market demand. For example, if the market demands 90% of the company X shares, but only 80% floating is available, the market price will increase because of the shortage in supply.

However, market shortage does not only increase the price, but it also makes the security less liquid. Low liquidity means that stocks are not sufficiently available in the market, and it is difficult to buy shares because there are fewer traders who are willing to trade with you.

This can lead to higher volatility and increased slippage rate while trading the company stocks, which shakes the confidence to invest in the company stocks. Therefore, companies adjust their float/restricted ratio to meet market demand and create market balance.

How To Calculate Floating Rotation

Floating rotation refers to the number of times the whole supply of floating stocks is traded within one trading session. For example, if the company has 10,000 floating stocks that get involved in 20,000 trade transactions in one day. This means that all floating stocks made two cycles in the stock market’s overall trades, and the floating rotation is 2.

Calculating the tracking of a stock’s float rotation helps to craft trading strategies, where traders can track price action and changes to make an estimation of the market sentiment and traders’ motivation to buy that stock.

Final Takeaways

Floating rotation allows traders to track patterns of a company’s stocks and price changes, which helps create trading strategies and drives motivations to buy that company’s shares.

Floating stock rotation refers to the times the traders have bought and sold a company’s available shares in secondary markets. Companies manipulate the floating-to-restricted shares ratio to adjust the stock supply and create equilibrium with the market demand.

