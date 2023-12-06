What is Super Alexa mode and how to activate it

“Unlocking the Secret Functions of Your Alexa Virtual Assistant”

If you own an Alexa virtual assistant, you will be surprised to know that the Amazon device has several hidden functions such as Super Alexa mode, which you can activate with a password.

Although Alexa’s “secret modes” are not always easy to activate, they are a lot of fun and will allow you to unlock functions that you didn’t know about your virtual assistant. To activate Super Alexa mode, the first thing you must do is tell your assistant “Alexa, activate Super Alexa mode”, she herself will tell you that it is a secret mode and will ask you for a code to activate it, something like a secret password. The password is “Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.”

In case you make a mistake, don’t worry, Alexa will let you know if you made a mistake and you can try again.

When you achieve it you will see the magic and you will have fun with the result. But where does Super Alexa mode come from?

According to Android Authority, Alexa’s secret password is the Konami code, which was first used in Konami’s 1986 game Gradius, so this can be a great souvenir for those who love video games.

A curious fact is that this code has been included in many current games, such as Fornite, Tetris Effect and BioShock Infinite. You can even use it with Siri or Google Assistant for unique answers.

Another way to have fun with your Alexa is by activating the different modes it has prepared for you.

Taquero mode: In this mode, Alexa will say those famous phrases said by taqueros, in addition to finding tacos of all kinds. To activate this mode you just have to say “Alexa, taquero mode”.

Self-destruct mode: When you activate this mode, your Alexa will say that it will do it, but with the confidence that you will stop it the moment it happens. It doesn’t hurt to mention that this mode is just a little joke, so don’t worry, your Alexa won’t really self-destruct.

Baby Mode: An unconventional mode is Baby Mode. When activated, your virtual assistant will start crying like a baby; To activate it you just have to say “Alexa, baby mode”.

Now that you know more about these tricks, don’t hesitate to get the most out of your Alexa, and remember that it can also give you a good laugh from time to time.

