What is the best-selling Samsung smartphone ever? It might surprise you

Statistics lovers will have been impressed to find out how many iPhones have been sold since 2007, but if you are curious to dig in search of records, you are in the right place: here is what the smartphone was Samsung best selling ever.

In this particular ranking, literally dominated by AppleSamsung is the only other manufacturer present, albeit only in tenth position.

As for the model, it might surprise you: if the best-selling iPhone ever is the iPhone 6 family, which dominates the Samsung side, and more generally also for Android and non-Apple smartphones, they are Samsung Galaxy S III e Samsung Galaxy S III Mini.

Together, these two smartphones have sold 70 million unitsbut we are far from the more than 200 of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

However, expanding our range to all mobile phones, the best-selling Samsung is the classic candybar Samsung E1100 and it’s not surprising at all, since the best-selling mobile phones of all time are the Nokia 1100 of the same category.

If you are in nostalgia mode, you might be interested in taking a leap into the past and also discovering what the first iPhone looked like, a smartphone, the very first, which between revolutions and compromises imposed a new standard in the world of mobile communication.

