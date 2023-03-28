In recent years, together with the boom in Smart TVs, very special hybrid devices have entered the market. After seeing how to place a soundbar, let’s dive back into the world of Home Entertainment to discover its potential.

We are talking about them smart monitors. These are panels that fall in all respects into the monitor category, with their qualities and limitations, however combined with exclusive smart features that allow them to be used in total autonomy and regardless of the presence of a console or a PC connected.

There are two big “whys”. Why prefer it to a traditional monitor it is easy to say: if you are looking for a product that is cheaper than a TV and slightly more expensive than an office monitor, which has a remote control and internet connectivity to be able to turn it on and watch Netflix without necessarily having to plug in the PC, this it is the way forward. Furthermore, we remind you that as devices designed for streaming, they are equipped with integrated audio speakers, a feature that is anything but obvious in classic PC monitors, even above a certain price threshold.

Why, instead, prefer it to a Smart TV? Simply for the price compared to a Smart TV with the same technical characteristics. It obviously costs less, for the same range and quality, due to the absence of all those typical functions of traditional TVs, not least the digital terrestrial decoders: this is precisely the reason why, if you are not equipped with a reception of classic TV, a monitor of this type could be useful for you, saving some money and getting the exact same smart features, apps included.