What is the difference between Wi-Fi and Ethernet? How speed changes on Mac

If your goal is to discover some tricks to be more productive with a MacBook or on a PC, you absolutely cannot overlook aspects such as the type of internet connection, i.e. if you use Ethernet o WiFi.

Apple enthusiasts should be even more sensitive to the subject since it has been for several generations now Apple has removed the Ethernet port from its MacBooksfocusing on simplifying the experience by eliminating cables and, of course, ports.

Speech that can also be applied to particularly compact devices but produced by other companies.

Before rushing to buy a USB adapter with Ethernet porthowever, here’s how much your experience could change, precisely in favor of a wired connection, in relation to browsing speed.

According to the data collected by Ooklathe users least affected by the speed reduction are those residing in the USA, closely followed by Sweden and Hong Kongrespectively with WiFi speeds of 42, 42.2 and 37.6% of their wired potential.

The bad news is that Italy is not in the top 12 of countries with the smallest gap between wires and wireless, ranking closed by the UK and France, which have wireless speeds of 29.8 and 28.5% of what can be achieved over Ethernet.

In short, the loss of speed could be really conspicuous but if you have a particularly high-performance connection at your disposal, this could still be the case don’t go to influence too much on your experience.

