What is the Digital Domicile, the place where from 6 July the PA will communicate with citizens

A place where all citizens can register their digital domicile associated with a PEC address and receive all communications from the Public Administration. It’s called INAD, an acronym that stands for National Index of Digital Homes, and from 6 July, from the day after tomorrow, it will be available to everyone. In practice it is a list of digital addresses to be used to receive communications from the Public Administration.

Therefore, in the event that the citizen has indicated a PEC address on INAD, the Public Administration will have to use this certified address to send communications, thus avoiding the use of a registered letter.

The target? Replace the physical domicile for the delivery of official communications, reduce the impact on the environment, contain the costs incurred by the Public Administration.

Concretely? To receive a registered letter it is necessary to be physically present in the place and at the time of delivery in order to be able to sign the receipt, while a communication delivered digitally, therefore on one’s PEC, can be received and read while on the move and anywhere, at a cost zero, without the delays due to sending paper mail and with the same legal value as a registered letter with return receipt.

Real-time notifications

Everything concerning tax refunds, assessments, tax deductions and any other communication with legal value will be notified in real time and directly to citizens’ certified email.

The notifications will arrive in real time, without the risk of delays or problems relating to non-delivery, with considerable savings in terms of time and costs, thanks for example to the zeroing of the time required to go to the postal services and to less use of the card which consequently, it will also favor a lower environmental impact. At the same time, the Public Administration will also have a more efficient, automated and secure centralized communication system.

How to do

Registration with INAD is voluntary, to do so all you need is a personal PEC mailbox. How? Using Spid, Cie or Cns, citizens can connect to the website www.domiciliodigitale.gov.it and follow the procedure indicated for the election of the digital domicile associated with their PEC box.

Fundamental

A step forward that is “fundamental for the digitization of the country and the simplification of bureaucracy”, spoke Stefano Sordi, managing director of Aruba PEC and general manager of Aruba, one of the main providers of certified e-mail services.

The PEC in numbers

Born eighteen years ago, Certified Electronic Mail has 14.4 million addresses (AGiD data in May-June 2022. In 2016 they were 7.7 million), of which 9 million are managed by Aruba.

