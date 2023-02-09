Listen to the audio version of the article

What is the fastest mobile operator in Italy? It depends on who you ask. But also where you are. A few days ago Ookla, which tests networks, decreed that the fastest is Fastweb, which relies on WindTre. However, it would be a mistake to conclude that this is the last word on the matter. In reality, an analysis of all the tests released in 2022 reveals a more differentiated picture. They are all data, moreover, based on the aggregated analysis of the speedtests made by the users on the sites and apps of these subjects that publish the rankings. The statistical value is null.

What is Agcom Misurainternet.it?

The only one to have a value of this type would be the Agcom Misurainternet.it service, based on probes arranged by this authority in the Italian networks. Too bad it’s a little known service. And above all, stop for now at three operators (Tim, Wind Tre and Vodafone), with data from 2021, without 5G. From Agcom they promise an update (with 5G and Iliad) soon. Furthermore, Misurainternet, now and in the future, does not give general classifications but only relative to individual addresses. It is not surprising that, out of a desire to simplify, we turn to private services such as Ookla’s to obtain a classification. In the latter, Fastweb wins with an average value of 73.17 Mbps for download and 12.45 Mbps. The Italian average is 53.22 Mbps for download and 10.64 Mbps for upload. WindTre is in second place at 67 .22 Mbps download and 12.12 Mbps upload. Then Iliad (55.60 Mbps in download and 8.32 in upload), Vodafone (50.10 Mbps in download and 11.14 in upload) and Tim (36.37 Mbps in download and 10.11 in upload).A December the OpenSignal ranking was released, with very different results. Vodafone is the fastest in download and upload – in the first case 35.2 Mbps and in the second 10.6 Mbps. It is followed by WindTre. Tim instead has the podium for 5G speed, according to OpenSignal.

Different analysis, different results.



Altroconsumo (with the CheBanda test), in September 2022, said that the fastest is Vodafone, followed by Iliad, Wind Tre and Tim. For example, in downloads, Vodafone has 45.5 Mbps (+38% compared to the previous 12 months) Iliad: 38.6 Mbps (+46%). WindTre: 34.6 Mbps. Tim: 32.2 Mbps. Tim wins in 5G , slightly faster than Vodafone (around 150 Mbps); WindTre and Iliad have given half of these. WindTre objectively has the most extensive coverage, but uses 5G technology which gives speeds lower than those typical of this generation. In short: two out of three tests, of those released between September 2022 and January 2023, put Vodafone on the 4G podium; Tim and Vodafone on the 5G podium. The Ookla test is an exception. Users could not be more confused. On MisuraInternet if we put our address we can have the average speed of the various operators (4G and without Iliad, as mentioned; and data fixed for 2021). From four tests carried out by the Sole24Ore on Rome and Milan, Vodafone was confirmed in the lead. trust the rankings; at least until Agcom boosts MisuraInternet, in the next few months the.