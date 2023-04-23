What is the Google Advanced Protection Plan? Who needs it? – Computer King Ada

The digital threats in today’s online environment are getting smarter and smarter, catching even the self-proclaimed tech-savvy by surprise. The number and types of cyber-attacks continue to skyrocket. If you’ve been ignoring the importance of cybersecurity, now is the time to do so. Take steps to protect yourself. High-profile users, organizations, and businesses are more likely to be targeted by hackers, and the Google Advanced Protection Plan can provide additional protection for these groups.

What is the Google Advanced Protection Plan? Who needs it?

What does the Google Advanced Protection Program do?

Google Advanced Protection Plan is a free service that provides additional security measures related to phishing, web browsing, and application permissions. There are a number of security features covered in the program that help with phishing protection, account security, web browsing security, and application permission security, and we’ll briefly describe each security category below.

Phishing Protection

Phishing is a type of digital fraud that involves sending emails from false sources. Usually the purpose of the other party is to obtain sensitive information of users, such as passwords, credit card information or bank account information. Some people should have received letters from some self-proclaimed hapless prince asking for funding, inheritance, etc. This is a kind of phishing.

Avoid phishing emails with built-in filtering and blocking tools in Gmail, and see alerts about suspicious emails right in your inbox. Advanced Protection adds another layer of security by asking for a Security Key when you sign in to your Google Account, making it harder for malicious parties to use your login information.

Web browsing

Google Chrome is a good example of the company making the web browsing experience safer. This feature works without Advanced Protection Plan and increases security by flagging or blocking downloads from high-risk websites.

In the Advanced Protection Plan, a more comprehensive version of this feature is available. Strict checks are performed before each download and users are notified of potentially harmful files. Hackers are relentless, so having that extra layer of protection when browsing the web is a little more reassuring. Additionally, the Advanced Protection Plan only allows users to download from verified stores such as the Play Store and the device manufacturer’s app store.

Personal Data Security

Storing sensitive personal information in Google Accounts and Drives is commonplace today, so it’s important to keep an eye on who’s being granted access. Signing up for a new app or service usually involves requesting access to certain information in your Google account, which is fine most of the time, but attackers can impersonate legitimate third-party apps to gain access. The Advanced Protection Plan only allows Google apps or verified third-party apps to access user account data, and only with the user’s permission.

Who should sign up for the Google Advanced Protection Plan?

It sounds like the Advanced Protection Plan seems to build a higher protective wall, which may be inconvenient for ordinary people, so who should register to use the Google Advanced Protection Plan? Journalists, activists, business leaders, celebrities, and those involved in the electoral process are all good candidates for registration. In addition, there are people whose work involves various confidential and sensitive content, which is very suitable for use and can benefit from the extra security and privacy.

Google Advanced Protection is available for Workspace, G Suite, and individual users, and everyone with a Google Account can take advantage of this feature. But there is a prerequisite, you must use a physical security key or smartphone to confirm.

What are the precautions for enrolling in the Google Advanced Protection Plan? How to register?

you need a security key

Before signing up for the Google Advanced Protection Program, you need to buy a physical security key that meets the FIDO standard. Google recommends that users have two, so you can choose a physical key to match your smartphone. A Security Key might look a little different, but overall it looks a lot like a little pen drive that helps you log in for an extra layer of security. When you sign up, just follow the guide to set it up.

Most Android phones and iPhones have a built-in Security Key feature. Google has a support page detailing how to use the phone’s built-in Security Key; iOS requires downloading the Google Smart Lock app. If you are a Pixel user, Smart Lock is already built in.

Complete your personal contact information in your Google account

Finally, you must add an alternate email address and mobile phone number to your Google account for two-step verification (2SV), which also requires Smart Lock. This is very important for verification and recovery. As long as you have prepared the security key and Google account pre-work, you can go to register for advanced protection features.

How do I sign up for the Google Advanced Protection Program?

After completing the steps above, you are ready to enroll in the Advanced Protection Plan, please follow the steps below to get started.

After completing these steps, your Google Account will be running in Advanced Protection. If one day you change your mind, it’s easy to turn off this feature, just go to “Google Account Settings >> Security >> Advanced Protection Plan” to unregister.

Digital security is a topic that must be taken seriously while enjoying the convenience of technology. Anyone who spends a lot of time online can benefit from an extra measure of security, and the Google Advanced Protection Plan is an excellent service for those looking to improve their digital security. Given the recent increase in hacking attacks, it’s a good idea to get into the habit of using 2FA on your online accounts.