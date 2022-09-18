Apple adds ”’ for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max premium models”always show」（Always-On Display) function, which is the so-called AOD display screen, which can keep the iPhone unlocked screen at a low refresh rate and low brightness to save power, so that you can watch time, gadgets and instant information at any time. So what exactly is the iPhone’s always-displayed (always-displayed)? What other models can be supported, and what should I do if I want to force the iPhone 14 Pro to always display the always-on display function? This article will give you a comprehensive understanding of how to operate the iPhone Always Display function and switch function settings.

What is the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display (on-the-fly display)?

The iPhone Always-On Display function is an AOD (Always-On Display) display function launched by Apple for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max or later models. With the iPhone display, the screen refresh rate can be improved in standby or locked mode. Maintain a minimum update rate of 1Hz and update with the A16 high energy efficiency processor to achieve the best power saving effect.

Usually, as long as the iPhone enters the standby lock mode, the “Always On Display” function will be triggered immediately, the screen will be automatically lowered, and the background style of the lock screen will be instantly converted to dark mode. Only the iPhone lock time, widgets and real-time dynamic display will change. Obviously, the actual iPhone 14 Pro always shows the opening effect as follows:

And iPhone Forever Display can not only display time, gadgets and wallpapers and real-time dynamic information, but also integrate with music players. The effect is as follows. The left picture shows the iPhone 14 Pro playing music status and “Always Display” mode, right. The picture shows the normal lock standby brightness.

If it is in a darker room or car, the iPhone will always display the brightness according to the ambient light source, and automatically lower the brightness of the bar to prevent the screen brightness from being too high and causing too glare.

Support iPhone always display screen models

At present, the latest iPhone always display function can only be used by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, and it is expected that only the iPhone Pro and Pro Max flagship models will be able to support it in the future. As for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and older models The always-on display function cannot be used, and even if it is implemented through a jailbreak plug-in, it will cause the device to consume more power. After all, it needs to rely on the ability to lower the 1Hz screen to achieve low power consumption.

How do I turn the iPhone Always On Display feature on or off?

Usually, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will automatically turn on the “Always On Display” by default by default. If you find that the iPhone Always On Display will interfere with your daily routine or you want to extend battery life, you can manually turn on or off the iPhone Always On Display through the following methods. Function, operation steps and skills are as follows:

Open the built-in iOS “Settings” from the iPhone Click on “Display and Brightness” Customize “Always Show” on or off

When does the iPhone always show force close the screen?

Sometimes you want to temporarily turn off the display of the iPhone forever. In the state where you don’t need to go through the settings, Apple’s official support documents also share 8 methods to temporarily disable the “Always Display” function, so that the iPhone screen can be dimmed and enter standby mode:

iPhone screen facing the desktop

When your iPhone is in your pocket or bag

Sleep focus mode activated

Turn on low power mode

iPhone connected to CarPlay

iPhone uses Mac to connect camera function

Haven’t used an iPhone in a long time

iPhone detects when wearing Apple Watch away

Epilogue

iPhone Always Display is mainly achieved by relying on the latest display and energy-saving technology of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Music albums and various lock screen information, of course, always displayed (with display) can also work with the iOS 16 lock screen.

