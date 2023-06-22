What is the iPhone screen distance? Eye protection skills!Reduce eye fatigue from watching the screen – Mr. Mad

Looking at the iPhone screen at close range for a long time can easily lead to myopia deepening, especially if children are exposed to 3C products (smart phones or tablets) too early, it is easy to cause myopia and premature eye aging. Apple has also added “screen distance” in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 The eye detection function can automatically remind iPhone and iPad users that they are looking too close to the screen, and they need to move the device farther away before warning.

Apple’s new iPhone “screen distance” detection function for iOS 17 can detect whether the user is too close to the screen through the original depth sensing camera of the iPhone. If you look at the screen at a close distance for a long time, the screen will pop up “iPhone is too close“Warning, please stay away from the screen. This article shares how to enable the iPhone screen distance function to avoid eye fatigue, dryness, and soreness caused by looking at the phone at close range for a long time.

What is the screen distance in iOS 17?

The iPhone screen distance is mainly a new eye protection detection function launched by Apple for health functions. It can use the TrueDepth original depth sensing camera system to allow the iPhone device Face ID to measure the distance between the user’s eyes and the device. If the eyes are 30 meters away from the screen for a long time Looking at the screen within a centimeter, the iOS 17 system will immediately pop up a full-screen protection warning prompt, requiring the user to hold the device far away to watch, which can prevent myopia from deepening and reduce eye fatigue.

Support screen distance models

Only Face ID models that support the “Screen Distance” function can be used, and the system needs to be upgraded to iOS 17 / iPadOS 17 or above.

iPhone XS and newer models equipped with Face ID 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and new models), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and new models)[Reminder]iOS 17 is currently in beta testing. This article is a tutorial on the iOS 17 Beta features. It is recommended to learn about the follow-up and get started immediately after the official version of iOS 17 is released. If you want to experience the new features of iOS 17 first, please refer to “Upgrade iOS 17 Beta Tutorial”.

How to enable iPhone screen distance function?

Open iPhone built-in “setting“App Select”screen time” Click on “screen distance“Function

You will see the prompt screen and operation mode of the screen distance function, just click “Turn on screen distance” button to continue.

will see “screen distance“The function has been officially activated, and then the iPhone will detect the distance between your eyes and the screen through the TrueDepth lens at any time.

Under what circumstances will the iPhone screen be too close to the warning?

The new screen distance detection function of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, as long as the eyes are too close to the iPhone / iPad screen for a long time to watch and use, it will directly pop up “iPhone is too close” warning, requiring the screen to be kept at a safe arm’s length from the eyes.

As long as you take the iPhone away from the screen, the safety warning screen will disappear, and a blue tick will appear on the screen to confirm, click “continue” button to use the phone.

iOS 17 Screen Distance Function Test Summary

According to Mr. Crazy’s measured iPhone screen distance function, as long as the eyes are too close to the iPhone screen for more than 2 minutes to 5 minutes, the too close warning will automatically pop up, even when watching videos and games. In fact, this function is very useful. It can correct the normal screen distance of the mobile phone. In order to avoid myopia deepening and eye fatigue and soreness, it is recommended to turn on the “Screen Distance” function to relieve eye fatigue.

In addition, do not use your mobile phone for too long, and do not adjust the screen too dark or too bright. The total amount of light will cause more damage to the eyes. If you watch blue light for a long time, it will also cause macular degeneration, which will easily cause vision loss, blurring or severe blindness. , so it is also recommended to keep the rest time while using the mobile phone:

1~20 years old: Take a 30-minute break for 10 minutes 20-40 years old: Take a 40-minute break for 10 minutes 40 years old: Take a 30-minute break for 10 minutes

Of course, some ophthalmologists also suggest that you should keep a distance of about 70 cm when using mobile phones or tablets. Do not use your mobile phone before going to bed. You can temporarily close your eyes, apply heat or look at distant places to relax the ciliary muscles.