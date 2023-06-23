What is the most watched movie ever on Netflix? Here are the hours seen

After having revealed to you which is the most watched TV series on Netflix, it is worth returning to the subject due to some news. The company has in fact changed the method for drawing up the rankings, effectively revealing the number of “views” of certain contents. Among them, there are clearly also most watched movies on Netflix.

In this regard, as also noted by The Verge, the ranking system linked to the official Netflix Tudum website saw a not insignificant update in the second half of June 2023. In fact, it goes beyond the system relating to the number of hours ” expenses” by users to watch a specific piece of content in the first 28 days of publication on the platform, given that Netflix explained that from its point of view the former method could benefit longer content.

Now, therefore, we aim to evaluate the “views” obtained in the first 91 daysbut there are other factors to take into consideration as well. In fact, the “Runtime” statistic is involved: why is there the latter? Well, Netflix calls “views” what is really a statistic denoted as the number of hours viewed divided by the total runtime. In simple terms, the new system is a bit “confusing” and the platform isn’t actually revealing yet how many people are actually viewing content on the platform. This not to mention that now in the foreground there are only weekly rankings (and not based on years of data).

For this reason, we decided to build on the previous system (thanks to the Wayback Machine) to create the ranking below, which highlights the 10 most watched films on Netflix based on number of hours viewed in the first 28 days.

The ranking of the 10 most watched movies on Netflix (June 2023)

Red Notice: 364,020,000 hours viewed (in the first 28 days);

Don’t Look Up: 359,790,000 viewed hours;

Bird Box: 282,020,000 viewed hours;

Glass Onion Knives Out: 279,740,000 viewed hours;

The Gray Man: 253,870,000 viewed hours;

The Mother: 234.070.00 viewed hours;

The Adam Project: 233,160,000 viewed hours;

Extraction: 231,340,000 viewed hours;

Purple Hearts: 228,690,000 viewed hours;

The Unforgivable: 214.700.00 viewed hours.

It should be noted that, as can be seen in the screenshots at the bottom, Netflix would make a subdivision between “Films (English)” and “Films (Non-English)”, but only the first ranking (dating back to June 2023) represents the top 10 places. It must be said that the data provided by Netflix usually start at the end of June 2021, therefore these are not “perfect” statistics, but, given the recent changes, it was worth taking stock of the situation. If you want to take a look at the new “views” parameter instead, you might want to consult the link in source.

