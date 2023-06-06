What is the oldest river in the world? He only shows up a few times a year

As the feud between the Nile and the Amazon over the title of “longest river in the world” continues, the record for “oldest river in the world“ is now firmly in the hands of fiume Finkealso known as Larapinta by indigenous communities in Australia.

While this title is the subject of some debate by researchers, the stream flows only a few times a year after heavy rains and extends some 600 to 750 kilometers to its outlet in Lake Eyre. Between 350 and 400 million years old, the Finke River has its origin in the MacDonnell Ranges in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Examining the age of a river is not at all easy and scientists can analyze the surrounding ecological features, mountain ranges and observe the sediments of the river bed. Even after studying all these characteristics, however, the doubts remain the same and most likely they will remain forever (this is also the reason for the controversy).

The same is true, for example, for the oldest river in North America: the New River estimated to be between 10 and 360 million years old; an epochal time difference that only demonstrates how difficult it is to give exact time estimates. In the meantime the oldest river in Europe is the Meusewhich flows for 950 kilometers from France, to Belgium and the Netherlands for 320 to 340 million years.

Perhaps in the future, scientists will find the answers they seek, or perhaps a new contender for the title. By the way, did you know that rivers sometimes flow backwards?