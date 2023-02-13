Although desktop computers are definitely more powerful than laptops, laptops have the advantage of not taking up much space and being easy to move around. For some gamers who don’t have much space at home, they must be thinking about which one to buy? Is there a huge difference in the performance of the same graphics card? Recently, foreign media conducted a test of RTX 4090 desktop graphics card vs RTX 4090 laptop graphics card, and actually ran 15 3A game masterpieces, which should be a good reference for you, and I will sort it out for you below.



Image credit: TechSpot

What is the performance difference between RTX 4090 desktop graphics card and RTX 4090 laptop graphics card? The actual measurement results of 15 games will answer for you

RTX 4090 is currently NVIDIA’s strongest graphics card, whether it is a desktop or a laptop, but the specifications of the two are quite different. In addition, RTX 4090 has two versions of 150W and 80W. For details, please refer to the table organized by foreign media Techspot below .

There is a big gap in VRAM memory. The RTX 4090 desktop version is up to 24GB, still GDDR6X, and has a memory interface bandwidth of 384 bits. The laptop version becomes 16GB GDDR6, and 256-bit memory interface bandwidth:



The overclocking frequency is also quite different, the RTX 4090 desktop version is 2,520Hz, and the notebook version is 2,040Hz and 1,455Hz. The power consumption is of course no exception. The desktop version is as high as 450W, and the notebook version even if it is the best RTX 4090, it is at most 150~175W. It can be seen that the performance gap must not be small.

In any case, it is clearest to look directly at the game test. Techspot has measured the following 15 games in total:

“Dying Light 2: The Battle of Humanity and Humanity” (including RT)

“Cyberpunk 2077” (including RT)

“Horizon: Zero Dawn”

“Blood Killer 2”

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II 2022

“Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5”

Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age

“Watch Dogs: Liberty Legion”

“Thriller Tunnels: Exile”

“Death Loop”

“Marvel Interstellar Attack Team” (including RT)

“Assassin’s Mission 3” Dubai

“Evil Castle: Village”

“Marvel Spider-Man Remake” (including RT)

“Far Cry 6” (including RT)

Each game has three quality tests of 4K, 1440p and 1080p, and makes individual comparison pictures. I will not sort them out here. Those who are interested can go to the original text to view. The following is a summary comparison picture of each game quality .

In 4K picture quality, “Assassin’s Mission 3” has the biggest gap in Dubai. The RTX 4090 desktop version is 76.2% faster than the laptop version, and the average is more than 50%. “Far Cry 6” is just a little faster, RT After enabling it, the gap narrowed again:



What is very special is that the rankings and performance gaps of each picture quality are different. The biggest gap in 1440p becomes “Dying Light 2: The Battle of Humanity” RT is enabled, the desktop version is 70.8% faster, followed by “Evil Castle: Village”, which is 63.3% faster, but overall the gap is not as big as 4K :



Therefore, it is not surprising that in 1080p quality, the RTX 4090 desktop version is only 21% of the fast notebook version on average:



So overall, the higher the game quality is, the performance gap between the two will widen, and the players who will buy RTX 4090 should basically want the picture quality and performance to be fully turned on, so the desktop machine is definitely the best. preferred.

Video version, people who don’t want to read the article can also watch this video:

Source: TechSpot