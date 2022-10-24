Digital sovereignty. Technological sovereignty. Among the 24 ministers of the government headed by Giorgia Meloni there is no innovation. At the moment it seems that no one will inherit the document that Vittorio Colao left to his successor, where he indicates the most urgent measures to complete the technological transition initiated by his department. But in the first interviews of the ministers of the new government, some indications already emerge to understand what the executive will aim at.

Technological sovereignty in the EU

Technology sovereignty began to be discussed openly shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic. Just took office as president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen he stressed the urgency for Europe to have “full mastery and ownership of key technologies”. Among these, he cited “quantum computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain and the production of microchips”. What happened next, in the first post-pandemic months, with bottlenecks to the supply of raw materials, chips and semiconductors, only accelerated this process.

Concept reaffirmed by Therry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market: “Europe cannot achieve its digital and green transition without establishing technological sovereignty. We must work together at European level in areas of strategic importance ”and“ aim to bridge the digital divide by involving all member states ”. The need for a strategy at European and national level is now perceived as an urgency. Recent geopolitical tensions have only accelerated a process already underway.

Technological sovereignty in Italy

Adolfo Urso, the new Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, announces that the defense of technological sovereignty against the acquisitions of Russia and China will continue to be his “mission” of industrial policy. “A lot can be done. The problem of technological sovereignty has been rising with increasing force in recent years, and has literally exploded with the invasion of Ukraine by Russi, ”Urso said in an interview with La Stampa.

For the minister it is “an Italian problem, but also a European one in general”, which is why he will be the center of his action as holder of the department that was of economic development. “We must bring back home, on the European continent when the economy of scale does not allow a national solution, some crucial productions. I am thinking of microchips that are only made in Taiwan, drones, but also electric batteries for the cars of the future, or solar panels “.

Italy as far as possible. Europe if Italy alone cannot. But from the description of technological sovereignty, a defensive paradigm is evident, aimed at protecting itself from large acquisitions by the Chinese technological giants, and from the possibility that essential components for industry and automotive no longer arrive from Asia.

Digital and public administration

Urso is even clearer: “The ecological transition from fossil fuels to renewables cannot and must not mean that Europe passes from a dependence on Russian gas to a new dependence on Chinese technologies”, underlining the role of new technologies in freeing itself from fossil fuels.

As for the public administration, for the minister Paolo Zangrillo digitization will remain “one of the indispensable keys to having a PA that works,” he told La Stampa. While in Repubblica he reiterated that his goal is to continue the profound reform initiated by Renato Brunetta, who “took care of equipping the PA with efficiency tools such as digitization, which make services easily accessible to users”.

Digital and technological sovereignty

While technological sovereignty and digital sovereignty are often used interchangeably, they are actually two distinct principles. If the first, as we have seen, concerns above all the ability to produce technologies, not to be dependent on third countries for their development, which at any moment can turn off the taps, if not even become enemies, the definition of sovereignty Rather, digital is about “the ability of a country to act independently in the digital world”.

The reference is rather to what happens in the cyberspace, the use of data, the profiling of those who produce them by other countries, the control of networks and the transmission of information on the internet. The nationality of the companies that collect the largest amounts of data defines “not only the strength of a country in terms of technological capabilities”, but also its strength “in terms of digital technological capabilities”, reads a study from the University of Rome Three.

Italy towards digital sovereignty

Digital sovereignty is a topic addressed in the electoral program of the center-right, and more extensively in that of Fratelli d’Italia, the majority party of the coalition (and of the Minister of Enterprises). Italian digital sovereignty is a bit of a principle around which all the themes of the program are declined: from cybersecurity to the relationship with the great technological giants, from the revision of the PNRR to the issue of startups and mass surveillance that could be caused by new technologies .

Federico MolliconeHead of Innovation of the party led by Giorgia Meloni, has repeatedly reiterated that the theme of digital sovereignty passes “the credibility of Italy and Europe with respect to the great nations”.

But what is meant in FdI by digital sovereignty? In the statements of politicians, as well as in the program, digital sovereignty is a principle that should lead Italy to defend “the freedom and dignity of everyone”, even in the apparently ethereal world of the Internet. There are references to the struggle “to the introduction of mass digital control tools and the compression of individual freedoms or to scoring mechanisms, such as ‘citizenship in points’ on the Chinese model”, with reference to the platforms that the Beijing government has launched in an attempt to reward citizens who deserve to have followed the rules decided by the central government.

Contrast to the technological giants and golden power for the statups

The “contrast to the arbitrary censorship of social networks and a guarantee of respect for the free expression of thought by the large communication platforms. And the “guarantee of maximum security in the protection of personal data”.

The theme of sovereignty, technological and digital, returns with regard to startups. Mollicone in the past spoke of the need to redefine the role of CDP Venture Capital, the venture capital investment branch of the subsidiary of the Ministry of Economy. The possibility of preventing harmful acquisitions was to become a possibility for CDP to protect national innovation champions.

Therefore, technological and digital sovereignty seem to be aspects of the same strategic framework. Apparently ‘defensive’. Perhaps far from the idea of ​​an interconnected world and crossed in a ‘neutral’ way by digital technologies. But made necessary by the realization that technologies and digital are not neutral. It is perhaps not a mistake to attribute this change of approach to Edward Snowden’s revelations.