What is The Trouble with 3 Bodies, the impossible science fiction Netflix focuses on

Hard to imagine how it is possible to bring on TV such a complex novel The 3-Body Problemhowever Netflix has tried to do it: the series based on the work of Cixin Liu arrives on the platform in January and was among the protagonists of the 2023 edition of Tudum, the annual event in which the streaming giant announces content for months to come.

We have collected below trailers and images of the main newsfocusing in particular on those related in some way to science fiction and technology.

The 3-Body Problem

Literary case of recent years (in China it was released in 2006, but in Italy it arrived only in 2017), The 3-Body Problem is the first novel by trilogy Memory of the Earth’s past: Tells about humanity’s encounter with an alien civilization along 3 different timelines and how this affects the history of the world. The contact takes place in a galaxy where 3 stars that resemble the Sun orbit one around the other: hence the title, which refers precisely to 3 celestial bodies and also to the well-known 3-Body Problem studied by the orbital mechanics.

The first season of the series, consisting of 8 one-hour episodes each, arrives on Netflix in January 2024, is signed by David Benioff and DB Weiss (yes, the same ones from Game of Thrones) and has a cast composed, among others, by Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Alex Sharp, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao and Zine Tseng.

Un crossover fra Terminator e Stranger Things?

Maybe it won’t happen, but it’s not so unlikely that it will: during Tudum 2023 it was revealed that Linda Hamilton, the actress who played Sarah Connor in the films of the saga of Terminatorwill be in the cast of season 5 of Stranger Things. Which among other things takes place in the years in which the first films were released in cinemas. This fact, together with the recent collaboration between Arnold Schwarzenegger and the streaming giant, suggests that maybe in the Upside Down we’re really going to end up seeing some cyborgs.

On the Moon with Zack Snyder

The new film from the director of Justice League e Batman vs Superman arriva on Netflix on December 22, it’s called Rebel Moon and speaks of “a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy” which “finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical force” and how the protagonist (actress Sofia Boutella) will gather around her a group of fighters who will have the task of build resistance.

The other Avatar

It has nothing to do with James Cameron’s films, but the series based on the anime by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko (who have decided not to be part of the project) is however much awaited: it is set in a fantasy world divided into 4 nations corresponding to the 4 main elements and tells of a hero who has the task of reuniting and reconciling them. Because he is the new Avatar. Not the Disney one, the other one.

As announced at Tudum 2023, Avatar: The Last Airbender should arrive on Netflix in 2024.