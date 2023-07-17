What is the wallbox, the charging station for the electric car…

From public columns to wallboxthe station to recharge theelectric car a casa: what it is and how it works.

Wallbox, what is and how does the station to recharge the electric car at home work, source DepositPhotos

What is the wallbox charging station

Il gripe of many motoristsbefore buying an electric car, is to think about the station Of recharge. Above all, we don’t always find the space made available by the public columns.

Thus, the choice for many, also for a convenience factor, is to install one wallbox. Precisely, this is a device yes co-worker at the net Of domestic electricity and through a cable connected to the electric car, it is recharged.

The solution to public columns

Il device is installed on the muroe is smaller than the public column.

Usually you choose one wall of the garage to mount it. Obviously after the intervention of a authorized technician. This provides the connection to theexisting electrical system.

Some choose to mount it on one steel structure or floor. The market offers numerous models and solutions.

Where to buy?

It’s possible acquire the wallbox sui siti of the different suppliers. These also make specialized personnel available to help you choose the station that best suits your needs. Another possibility for the motorist is to get help from car dealers.

Who installs them?

about theinstallation from the wallbox is directly the supplier to put to disposition and technician. Above all, it follows all the phases step by step up to the first refill. In addition, the service is included in the purchase price technical assistance.

How is the choice made?

Premise Before choosing, buying and using a wallbox, you need to bear in mind some aspects.

Il device cannot use a quantity of kW greater than that made available by the dedicated meter.

In essence: be careful when you connect the wallbox to the 3 kW domestic meter, as this does not deliver more than 3 kW to the car being charged.

So it is preferable, if the meter is the classic 3 kW, to increase its power.

Home charging is calibrated to know how much energy to absorb to avoid network overloads.

After making the necessary calculations on how much domestic energy you need added to the kW of the wallbox, it should be borne in mind that a full tank of energy can take up to ten hours.

So when let’s choose a wallbox and make sure it is suitable for the counter to which it will be connected. Example: buying a 7 kW wallbox, if the electricity meter is a classic 3 kW model is useless.

Let’s add another suggestion: always ask the specialized technician for an inspection, to verify that everything is arranged and functioning for the best of the device.

Here for this point, numerous companies, including some important names in the electrical sector, provide this service when buying the wallbox.

How much does it cost?

As we have already mentioned, the market offers numerous wallboxes and it goes without saying that each has a commercial approach to evaluate.

To help us, in addition to requesting some estimates, it is possible to consult the report ARERA(the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment).

This toAnalyze the costs of 225 different charging devicesyes mini wallbox and 2 kW a Ultra-fast columns con higher power ai 50 kW.

Basically, the average expense for the purchase and home installation of a wallbox capable of delivering no more than 7.4 kW is between 900 euro until 1.500 euro.

So spending on average 1.200 euro we can already have a good device. Naturally taking into account the 3.7 kW wallboxes, the cost is between i 400-600 euro.

Attention to the cost of the device, then, you have to add the installation. Another consideration, when we are buying an electric car, we always keep in mind the offers from the manufacturers.

