What is the “woke mind virus” that influences Elon Musk’s choices?

On October 26, 2022, on the day when Musk definitely bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars, the new owner knocked on the door of the headquarters of the social network, a charming Art-Deco building in San Francisco built in 1937.

Elon Musk was holding a sink. And he smiled in amusement. The scene ended up right on Twitter, thanks to a short video posted by the entrepreneur. It wasn’t a silly game. Even when he jokes, Musk means something. On that occasion, Musk probably staged an American idiom – “Throw out the kitchen sink” – used to explain that everything is being done to solve a problem or an extremely complicated situation”.

For Elon Musk, Twitter had several problems.

One, above all, had prompted him to make an offer to buy it a few months earlier: il “woke mind virus” which had infected the platform.

He tells it perfectly Walter Isaacsonjournalist and acclaimed biographer, in his new book dedicated to the life and career of Elon Muskto be released on 12 September in Italy by Mondadori.

When he started buying a slice of Twitter, in January 2022, soon becoming one of the social network’s largest shareholders, Elon Musk was chasing his business acumen but also a personal ideological battle. He wanted to turn Twitter into X.com – which he actually did and still is doing – but at the same time he hoped to “save free speech” on social media.

“At the time a new ingredient had been added to this cauldron – writes Isaacson in the biography of Musk of which the Wall Street Journal exclusively published an excerpt – Musk’s growing concern about the dangers of what he called the “woke mind virus” he believed was infecting America.”

“Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multi-planetary,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Isaacson.

Elon Musk refers to a virus that doesn’t exist. “Woke mind virus” opposes the expression “Stay Woke” – “stare all’erta” – which since the early twentieth century invites us to pay attention to racial, social and gender discrimination. The adjective “Woke”, starting from 2017, has also been used by the Black Lives Matter movement to draw attention to the US police brutality towards African Americans. In the same year the word “Woke” entered the Oxford English Dictionary.

The entrepreneur has used this concept several times on Twitter – starting in April 2022 – and also in some TV interviews. It is an expression that was later taken up literally by Donald Trump, and more generally by right-wing and far-right exponents. The former US president, however, recently decided not to use it anymore in his rallies, “because half of the people who participate cannot give a definition”.

If on the one hand “Woke” has become – especially in recent years – a the progressive symbol of the fight against prejudice and marginalizationon the other hand it has turned into a derogatory adjective used by conservatives to attack the “politically correct”. And Musk also uses it with a certain contempt, when he states – in an interview with political satire specialist Bill Maher – that “staying alert” “translates into the suppression of freedom of speech”. “The danger I see – says Musk – is that questions can no longer be asked, especially if the questions are uncomfortable”.

In Maher, four months ago, Musk said he’s a ‘moderate’but his recent shift to the right, towards the Republicans, is evident: right-wing politician Ron DeSantis will vote in the 2024 presidential elections, who used Twitter/X to officially announce his candidacy for the White House.

At the origin of Musk’s anti-woke sentimentaccording to what Isaacson writes in his biography, there would also be “the decision by the eldest son, Xavier, to change sex when he was 16”. Xavier became Jenna. And also – Isaacson writes in his book – “a fervent Marxist”. “She went beyond socialism to become a total communist and think that anyone who is rich is evil,” Musk told Isaacson.

Musk mainly blames “the ideology he thinks Jenna absorbed at Crossroads, the progressive school she attended in Los Angeles. Twitter, according to him [Musk, ndr]had been infected with a similar mindset that suppressed right-wing and anti-establishment voices.”

That October 26, 2022, when Elon Musk put his sink down and continued his tour of Twitter headquarters, come “Chief Twit” – the title he coined at the time to proclaim himself absolute boss – was surprised by the amount of merchandising it was printed on the iconic blue bird symbol of the social network.

In one corner, Musk saw a pack of still sealed T-shirts that had that written on it “Stay Woke”. “He waved them around as an example of the mentality that had infected the company,” Isaacson wrote in the businessman’s biography.

And then Musk said, prophetic: “All these damned birds must disappear”.

