What is this particular vessel? Here’s what it’s actually for

Monday 17 July 2023, the Bibby Stockholm leaving Falmouth HarbourCornwall while preparing to be towed and hosted along the south coast of England.

A stay not too long for the boat, whose job is to accommodate a maximum of 500 male and adult asylum seekers. The barge, whose considerable size does not make it go unnoticed, has 222 rooms in total.

So it will be sort of floating temporary house on the waters that bathe the port of Portland and it will be the first time that the United Kingdom will host migrants in such a boat. According to the government, this could be the right solution to try to counter the enormous cost that asylum seekers have for the state and which they currently stay in hotels.

We are talking about a truly enormous daily figure and what it would seem exceed £6 million. In the past in Germany and the Netherlands, the Bibby Stockholm had already hosted migrants and the homeless, but at the time the ship did not have the optimal conditions to guarantee the right well-being of the temporary inhabitants.

It was precisely for this reason that it was decided to restructure the boat, in an attempt to make it a welcoming environment and no longer “overwhelming”. Today, in fact, it has rooms with private bathrooms, a gym and TV and games rooms.

Despite this, the arrival of Bibby Stockholm has caused quite a stir. Portland residents have expressed their outrage and concern, saying they fear this solution has impact on local services such as, for example, health care.

To scream and loudly express the total indignation, we think the activists who, worried about the conditions in which people will live inside the barge, they continue their protests by displaying placards with phrases that discredit the decision taken by the Ministry of the Interior.

The refugee and migrant emergency it is certainly a very serious matter and it is not always easy to make the right choices. Years ago, Google took care of helping Europe to deal with the emergency, but now we are waiting to find out what kind of decisions the various countries will take to better deal with the problem.

