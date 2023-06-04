What is TV burn-in? The question of OLED screens

Having discovered three options to improve your experience with OLED TVs, we explain now what is burn-in of OLED TVs and how to avoid it. This is a problem that should not be underestimated, especially if your TV remains fixed on the same image for a long time!

Il burn-in is the name commonly given to screen retention of an imageo ghosting, which occurs when an image sticks on a display after being viewed for extended periods of time. In general, “image retention” is a short-lived phenomenon that resolves itself within hours. The burn-in, on the other hand, lasts longer and can be permanentcompletely ruining the TV viewing experience.

In general, the burn-in is a problem with many TVs, but it seems to particularly plague those with OLED screens. As we have already explained to you, whatever type of TV you use, burn-in only occurs after an element (a channel or news logo, a frame a movie, a system menu, etc.) stays still on the screen, without the display turning off for a large amount of time.

If you have “normal” television usage habits, i.e. if you switch it off from time to time, if you change the channel and, above all, if do not stand still for hours on the same image, burn-in need not worry you. If, on the other hand, you own a television at risk (perhaps used in a commercial establishment such as a shop or bar), you should know that there are different burn-in preventive measures from brand to brand.

For example, LG’s new OLED TVs have various automatisms to avoid burn-in images: they can identify static logos on the screen and have the feature of Pixel Refresher, which is activated after four hours of TV use. In addition, they also own Screen Shiftwhich moves the images slightly to the right and left from time to time: also in this case, these are automatic devices, so everything will be managed independently by the television.

Also OLED TVs from Samsung have similar optionsalmost all automatic. One is called Adjust Logo Brightness, and identifies the logos on the screen, and then reduces their brightness, thus avoiding burn-in. Samsung also has its own proprietary versions of Pixel Refresher e Screen Shiftwhich work exactly like those from LG.

In the end, Sony mounts the feature on its TVs “Panel Refresh“, which is activated automatically after prolonged use of the TV or which can be started by the user manually from the TV settings. With the latter, the images on the screen are moved slightly in each direction, in order to avoid burn-in of their elements on the display.