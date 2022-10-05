After changing your mind for the umpteenth time onacquisition of Twitter – now the entrepreneur would again be willing to buy the social platform for 44 billion dollars, the amount offered last April before going to court – Elon Musk looks ahead and writes: “Buying Twitter is an accelerator to create X, the app for everything”.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Musk did not provide further details on the nature of the new super app. He limited himself to adding, later, that “Twitter will be able to accelerate X in the next 3-5 years”. The term “accelerator”, in the jargon of startups and investors, refers to a program aimed at the development and growth of young innovative companies.

In June, in a meeting with Twitter employeesMusk had hinted that he wanted to create a “super app” that it was able to pack other apps and numerous functions, in the style of WeChatthe mobile platform created by the Chinese multinational Tencent that offers ‘everything’ to one billion monthly active users: instant messaging, social networks, video games, money exchange and financial transactions.

The name ‘X’ is nothing new to Elon Musk. In 1999, when he was 28 and a small fortune in his pocket- 22 million dollars raised from the sale of its first startup – created X.com, one of the first online banks. In just two months, the entrepreneur was able to attract approx 100 thousand customers. Then X.com merged into Confinitymaking Musk even richer: when eBay in 2002 he bought it for one and a half billion dollars PayPala young financial transaction service controlled by Confinity, the entrepreneur has earned 180 million dollars.

Obviously, Musk remained fond of that ‘ics’. So much so as to want to buy back, in 2017, the old X.com domain which he had sold to PayPal. Whoever types that address, today, lands on a totally blank page which contains only a small ‘x’.

In 2017 Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that he was happy to have bought the domain but that he has no plans “at the moment”. “It has great emotional value for me,” explained the current CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Last May, a few days after the offer to buy Twitter for $ 54.20 per shareMusk has also created a series of holding companies – three, to be precise, the “X Holdings” – in which he imagined to bring together not only Twitter but also Tesla e SpaceX.

The New York Times, in the same period, had obtained the presentation of the business plan that Musk provided to investors after the offer for Twitter. The plan included a new product, called ‘X’, which would be launched in 2023.