what it is and how to activate it

How to Decorate the WhatsApp Logo for New Year

If you’re looking to add some festive flair to your WhatsApp icon for the New Year, we have the perfect solution for you. With the help of the Nova Launcher app, available exclusively on the Google Play Store for Android users, you can customize your WhatsApp icon to make it stand out.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to decorate the WhatsApp logo for New Year:

1. Search for the image of the WhatsApp icon in a gold color on your browser.

2. Open the Nova Launcher app on your Android device.

3. Use the search function within Nova Launcher to find the WhatsApp icon.

4. Press and hold the WhatsApp icon until the edit option is enabled.

5. Within the edit option, load the PNG image of the WhatsApp icon in gold color that you previously downloaded.

6. Save the changes, and you’re all done! Your WhatsApp icon is now ready for the New Year.

Once you’ve completed these steps, your WhatsApp icon will be transformed into a festive symbol of the holiday season, bringing a touch of celebration to your device.

WhatsApp: The Trick to Schedule Messages for the New Year

In addition to customizing your WhatsApp icon, you can also schedule messages to be sent at the perfect time for the New Year celebration. By using the Scheduled app, you can write messages in advance and then have them sent at the designated time.

To enable scheduled delivery for your WhatsApp messages, follow these simple steps:

1. Install the Scheduled app on your cell phone.

2. After downloading the app, register and authorize access to messaging applications like WhatsApp.

3. Choose the contact to whom you want to send the scheduled message and press the “create” button.

4. Complete the appropriate fields, such as the text of the message, the date, and the time for scheduling.

5. At the scheduled time, the app will send a reminder, and all you have to do is click “send” to confirm the message’s delivery.

With these straightforward instructions, you can take your WhatsApp messaging to the next level for the New Year, ensuring that your well-wishes and festive greetings reach your loved ones right on time. Cheers to a happy and prosperous New Year!

