what it is for and how to create it

Over the years, technology has had a significant impact on the communication tools used by professionals. Today, paper mail is largely replaced by emaila fast and efficient means of communication widely adopted by public and private companies to manage a constant flow of messages.

Email has introduced notable benefits, including the speed and ease of transmitting information. However, the boxes of business email, as well as corporate messaging programs, they must be distinguished from personal ones through various details.

What is business email

A professional business email is one email box used by businesses, which differs from the one used by private individuals in several aspects, including the personalized domain (for example mail@nomecompany.it). However, this is not the only difference between the two types of mailboxes.

In fact, companies, compared to private individuals, must manage a greater number of communications, both incoming and outgoing. For this reason, company mailboxes have one greater storage space.

Another feature of professional emails is the encryption system, which allows you to protect the privacy of communications; Furthermore, it is possible to take advantage of the anti-spam filter which blocks unwanted incoming emails.

The advantages of having a company email

Using professional email for your business brings multiple advantages that cannot be underestimated.

As mentioned above, the main one is related to branding, that is, the strategy that allows you to influence customers’ feelings and imprint the brand in their minds. Furthermore, the email with the personalized domain is easier to remember for the different interlocutors, not only customers but also commercial partners, suppliers, etc.

The company emailFurthermore, it is one of the most convenient and effective marketing tools, as it allows you to send messages to your customers at a low cost.

Another important advantage is related to automation. In fact, thanks to these particular e-mail boxes it is possible to plan the sending of various messages for a specific marketing campaign (for example to be sent at a specific time and to a very specific group of people, identified by setting specific filters). In this way, as you can easily imagine, you can dedicate yourself to other aspects of your business.

Finally, when it comes to company emailit is impossible not to mention the most important advantage, i.e customizationin reference to two points: the possibility of using the company name in the email domain and being able to offer content based on the recipient’s preferences.

How to choose the company email provider?

It is possible to have one free business email or opt for a paid hosting service. Typically, the latter also include various features, such as the cloud environment, which allows you to store and access data from anywhere, and the synchronization of messages on authorized mobile devices, which promotes work flexibility by allowing access to communications business wherever you are, configuring the company email on personal phone.

Another important feature is the centralized management of all contact lists, simplifying internal and external communication. Additionally, paid services offer the ability to generate strong passwords to increase the security of the account and shared workspace between employees, and often include a dedicated technical support able to intervene promptly, which can be crucial in resolving any problems or issues related to company email.

In conclusion, to choose between a service for create an email for free or paid, you must consider the needs of your business and the size of the company, as larger companies may require more functionality.

