what it is, why it is important, what are the advantages

The importance for companies, large and small, to have accurate data you can rely on it is there for all to see. This is even more true following the developments of the Digital Revolution and the advent of online commerce. There address normalization from this point of view, it is a procedure that is capable of giving concrete guarantees for business realities in many fields.

What is it about? It is nothing more than the verification, the correction of inaccuracies and errors as well as the validation relating to both an address and a set of addresses. The aim is to transpose the single delivery into a form that is intelligible by everyone. In this way it becomes usable within the computer systems not only of a given circuit but also outside it: it lends itself to sharing on a planetary scale.

How is address normalization done? The best solution is to use a software ad hocFor example stayavailable at egon.com. It is an advanced program set up to act on one address at a time in real time, through a web form that offers suggestions as you type, but also in batch modei.e. massive.

It simply means that you can intervene on multiple postal addresses, even thousands, so as to check the accuracy of the information and proceed with the validation. The use is simple and allows access to an archive free of errors and in perfect order, through any application of a business type.

Address normalization: the geocoding process

We have seen in general what address normalization is. It is a concept and at the same time an approach that has connections with an equally crucial process: that of geocoding.

The address geocoding consists in the attribution of personal and territorial codes to the single datum, through geographical coordinates and which as such appear precise and unequivocal.

Modern programs allow you to do it on local and international scale. The result is timely coding of the addresses and the data connected to them, even when they are incorrect or have missing information.

As you can see, geocoding and address normalization are interconnected according to a thread that unequivocally unites them. The address lists show no errorsneither orthographic nor, for example, because the name of a square or a street has been changed.

Address normalization: the advantages

I advantages that ensures the normalization of addresses there are really many: it is no coincidence that its application affects various areas within companies of even very different sectors. In reality, there is no longer any company that can do without it.

The reason is simple and we expose it through a question: are there any business realities that do not have archives containing data? The answer is negative, as it is easy to deduce. Returning to benefits which guarantees the normalization procedure, we just have to see them in detail:

The addresses are prepared according to a precise definition as regards language, formats and organization of the addresses. Formatting can be done in uppercase, lowercase and so on.Formatting and spelling errors are eliminated at the root.The program updates the listings in real time as you type. precise lists without information that is superfluous. The main consequence is an optimization of production activities.

Address normalization, in essence, allows you to establish extremely profitable relationships between customers and the company, both for the activities of the B2C and B2B sector. This translates into the precise execution of operations related to logistics, the correct delivery of important documents and, in general, an improvement of all those processes relating to sales, including customer assistance.

The fields of application

The application of address geocoding is something that happens at 360°. In addition to the areas that we have just illustrated, it is quite effective for several marketing activitiesstarting with the so-called mailing, which provides for the sending of communications via e-mail. They must be added periodic validation of archives and the situations in which it occurs database merger or sharing lists containing data.

