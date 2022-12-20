Spid would probably have been surpassed anyway. Gradually. And not quickly. Thanks to the need to unify the digital identity systems of Italians. And thanks to the European Union, which could soon adopt a single model of digital identity among the EU countries. But “turning off” Spid is different. More complex. For this reason, the announcement by the Undersecretary of the Prime Minister, Alessio Butti, took everyone by surprise.

Butti spoke during the initiative for the 10th anniversary of the Brothers of Italy: “We all agree, we must start turning off Spid and have an electronic identity card as the only digital identity,” he said. Reiterating neither more nor less what was contained two years ago in his proposal approved in the Milleproroghe decree in which he committed the executive to adopt a “State Spid”. But turning off is a gesture that sounds to muscle memory like a flick of a switch. And that’s unlikely to happen.

Turning off Spid is premature, but the road has already been traced

Butti’s statement may seem like an exaggeration. But a discussion has been going on for months on Spid at both national and European level. And on both fronts we are moving on the need to harmonize, standardize the various digital identity services of citizens. The problem is that Spid is enormously popular in Italy. Much more than the Cie. The times could therefore be longer than a click. There are several reasons.

Currently, Italian citizens can take advantage of two digital identity systems. Spid, the public digital identity system, and the Cie, the electronic identity card. Spid is currently used by 33.3 million Italians. 18.1 million have Cie. Spid has experienced exponential growth during the pandemic, when it was necessary to access a series of measures to support businesses and families adopted by the government led by Giuseppe Conte. Cie also enjoyed some decent growth during that time. But less than Spid, which could also be activated remotely.

Differences between Spid and Cie (and the Pin and Puk node)

What has made Spid so popular is its ease of use. To obtain it, just a few steps and an acknowledgment that different providers do online. The Cie is given by the municipalities to which they belong. It is an identity card in all respects and replaces the old identity card. But to get it often you have to wait a very long time. Materially it is a polycarbonate board. Photos and data of the citizen are laser printed and contains a microchip with personal data, photos, fingerprints. With the Pin and Puk codes obtained upon its release, all the activities Spid is expected to do online can be done. But here the first problem arises.

Many citizens who have applied for and obtained an electronic identity card may no longer have the codes obtained with them at the time of issue. And getting them back could be more difficult than expected (one of the most immediate ways is actually using Spid). Also because for online services many have so far used Spid, which allows immediate recognition via smartphone – often with facial recognition technology. In fact, the two recognition systems have so far traveled in parallel. Spid was more used as a means to authenticate online for specific services. The Cie has in many cases replaced the traditional identity card, finding a place among the various cards in the wallet.

The State-Provider relationship and the need for coordinated action

Turning off Spid also means ‘turning off’ relations with the nine providers who have so far provided the service to the state. Often with negligible costs. In a letter to Corriere della Sera, Butti spoke of Spid as a cost to the state coffers. As far as Italian Tech is aware, last year the cost was just over one million euros, paid as compensation to providers and of which most was given to Poste, currently the entity that supplied the majority of Spid to Italian citizens.

Excluding that whoever has Spid can automatically have a Cie. These are two very different services that have gone hand in hand so far. Furthermore, the former is not a digital identity card, so it is not recognized as a document. Surpassing Spid can only pass through an enhancement of Cie, which potentially has the same areas of use. At the moment, turning off Spid could only result in cutting off at least 20 million Italians from online recognition.

The Eidas regulation being adopted in Brussels rewards Cie

In any case, whether or not Butti’s timing is right, the road seems to have already been traced. Apart from the need to standardize and harmonize the services offered by the public administration to citizens, the European Union is already close to adopting a single digital identity system for EU citizens. It will do so with the adoption of the Eidas regulation. The most crystalline threat to Spid’s existence.

The EU Council has adopted a common approach to the digital identity system of member countries to make the digital identities of European states interoperable. One rule in particular concerns Spid. In other words, the adoption of digital identity systems based on “high” and no longer “substantial” levels of guarantee.

Beyond the technicalities, the single European identity will work through chip and card. Then through the electronic digital card system. By standardizing all European security levels. Spid would probably have gone to the attic anyway. But the question is rather open. Even within the government where at the moment the hypothesis of doing without the system does not find everyone in agreement.