What Italy can offer Musk

Just yesterday Elon Musk has arrived in Rome in great secrecy for an institutional visit, discovered, according to the newspapers, only because he was recognized on his way to Palazzo Chigi.

He spoke to both Foreign Minister Tajani and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Today he is instead expected by Emmanuel Macron to then also speak at VIVA Technology, the great annual technology fair recently inaugurated in Paris.

Musk would do well to invest in Italy

With Tajani it seems he has talked about possible investments. On this, Italy would have something to offer in two sectors in which Musk is at the forefront: automotive with Tesla and aerospace with Space X.

Last year Musk opened his first European plant in Berlin for the production of Teslas. Italy by far has something to say in this sector and the presence of Tesla in our country would also help the very numerous SMEs which, for decades, have been producing components with high added value.

The other sector, that of aerospace, could be just as interesting. TO Grottaglie, in the province of Taranto, there is a center of excellence, so much so that it has been working for years with Richard Brenson’s Virgin Galactic, the company that deals with space tourism. Virgin Orbit, on the other hand, was less fortunate with the launch of small satellites, which in April began working on restructuring its debt, leaving 85% of its employees at home. Last month a delegation from the Polytechnic University of Bari was in the United States to meet Tom Ochinero, vice president of SpaceX, among others. The Polytechnic is in fact directly involved in the creation of the suborbital flight school.

AI Act, what Italy can do for Musk

With President Meloni it seems we talked, among other things, also about Artificial intelligence and of the European regulation which on 14 June saw the positive vote of the amendments of the European Parliament. But the text is far from definitive. Now we move on to the trialogue, ie the debate and comparison between the positions of the Commission, Parliament and the Council, i.e. the governments. Perhaps the hope is that there is still scope for influencing European governments in making the regulation less rigid, favoring those companies that do not want too many hitches to go on the market.

Italy risks overtaking France

There is a But. Better, a Macron. Already because the French president wants to make France the European Silicon Valley and not with words, but by investing heavily in the digital market. Italy therefore has all the credentials to be able to attract these investments but it will have to do so with concrete actions made up of investments and strategic choices. We’ll see.