Home Technology What moratoria have done in biotech
Technology

What moratoria have done in biotech

by admin
What moratoria have done in biotech

When it comes to cloning or the manipulation of embryos and dangerous pathogens: there have always been calls to stop the race to make technologies safer or to regulate them strictly. But it was rarely the moratoriums that changed anything.

In artificial insemination, an embryo is created in a Petri dish. This is routine these days, but genetic manipulation of the embryo is not.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters

More than 9,400 people have now signed the open letter, in which a group led by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and historian Yuval Noah Harari calls for a six-month break in training for AI systems. She is reacting to the excitement about the AI ​​system GPT-4, which has been causing a sensation for a few weeks, mainly because of its text creation. In the six months, AI systems that are more powerful than GPT-4 should be checked and made more secure, transparent and trustworthy, the letter says.

See also  the considerations of John Gazal

You may also like

3D printing: trends and advantages for additive manufacturing

The Antitrust investigates Meta: “Report Siae’s music on...

🎮mediba starts delivering “Classic Games” to “Gesoten by...

Green Jobs: Lack of skilled workers slows down...

The Antitrust investigates Meta: “Report Siae’s music on...

“Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising” new playable character “Zigfried”...

The Privacy Guarantor meets OpenAi, a commitment to...

Route Ninety-Six: Mile Zero Prequel Game Now Available!...

piqd | We only react

The global cumulative sales of the home game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy