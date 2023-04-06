When it comes to cloning or the manipulation of embryos and dangerous pathogens: there have always been calls to stop the race to make technologies safer or to regulate them strictly. But it was rarely the moratoriums that changed anything.

In artificial insemination, an embryo is created in a Petri dish. This is routine these days, but genetic manipulation of the embryo is not. Christian Hartmann / Reuters

More than 9,400 people have now signed the open letter, in which a group led by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and historian Yuval Noah Harari calls for a six-month break in training for AI systems. She is reacting to the excitement about the AI ​​system GPT-4, which has been causing a sensation for a few weeks, mainly because of its text creation. In the six months, AI systems that are more powerful than GPT-4 should be checked and made more secure, transparent and trustworthy, the letter says.