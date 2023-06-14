What phone does Mark Zuckerberg have? The choice of the CEO of Meta

After Zuckerberg’s statements on Apple Vision Pro, let’s go back to referring to the Meta CEO’s preferences on these pages. Not everyone might indeed be aware of what type of smartphone the latter is customary to make use of.

Well, it is customary to refer to various types of preferences regarding these great personalities in the Tech sector, which clearly can vary over time. However, as far as Mark Zuckerberg is concerned, the CEO of Meta is usually said to be a “fan” of Samsung devicesas also reported by Android Headlines.

On the other hand, everything derives from a 2020 video published on Marques Brownlee’s YouTube channel, in which Zuckerberg himself affirms that at that moment his trusted device was precisely a Samsung model. Meta’s CEO has never indicated precisely which device it was, but there are not few who think that in that period reference was made to a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. In any case, this that has not gone unnoticed is the fact that on that occasion Zuckerberg declared to use smartphone Android (Samsung) da anni.

For the rest, always looking at choices of leading figures from the Tech world, you might also be interested in learning more about which smartphone the inventor of the cell phone usually chooses. Spoiler: in that case the answer is different from that relating to Zuckerberg.