In 2022, Ethereum finally went green. The second most popular cryptocurrency on the planet transitioned to Proof-of-Stake, an energy-efficient framework for adding new transaction blocks, NFTs, and other information to the blockchain. When Ethereum completed the upgrade, known as “The Merge,” in September, it was estimated that it reduced direct energy consumption by 99 percent. What worked for Ethereum could also be a way for Bitcoin. Because the energy balance looks devastating with this cryptocurrency. It continues to consume as much energy as the entire country of the Philippines.

Bitcoin mining, the computationally intensive process by which new coins (or portions of coins) are created and posted to the blockchain, has become a global eco-problem. After China cracked down on cryptocurrency miners in mid-2021, miners looked to other regions of the world where conditions were safer and energy, while cheap, was not always clean.

In countries like Kazakhstan, hordes of bitcoin pros are pressuring the power grid, which is largely due to CO 2 -intensive coal-fired power plants. The additional consumption probably led to local power outages and thus probably even contributed to civil unrest. In upstate New York, where miners have taken over abandoned factories and empty warehouses, residents are complaining about soaring energy bills and the high-pitched whining of data center fans — and concerned about the ecological toll the cryptocurrency is taking. The US currently accounts for 38 percent of all bitcoin mining operations.

According to estimates, the Bitcoin network currently consumes around 87 TWh of electricity per year. Does it really have to be like this? The bitcoin community has historically resisted change, but pressure from regulators and environmentalists driven by massive CO 2 bitcoin’s footprint might force them to reconsider their stance.

How the EU wants to deal with the energy consumption of mining

A number of other countries including Kazakhstan, Iran and Singapore have also set limits on crypto mining after China. In April 2023, the European Parliament could pass a landmark crypto law called “Markets in Crypto Assets” (MiCA) that would require crypto firms to disclose their environmental impact data. The regulation could come into force as early as 2024.

This might just be the beginning: The European Central Bank has previously stated that it cannot envision a world where governments ban gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles, but not against the bitcoin CO 2 -Emission would proceed. “Some members of the European Parliament are already wondering why Bitcoin isn’t following Ethereum,” Alex de Vries, a data scientist behind cryptocurrency energy tracking platform Digiconomist, told MIT Technology Review.

Efforts to tackle bitcoin wastage of energy are also gaining momentum in the United States. In November, New York became the first US state to issue a temporary ban on new permits for cryptocurrency mining with power plants that use fossil fuels. The new law also requires New York to investigate the impact of crypto mining on the state’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Mining nach dem Proof-of-Work

Cryptocurrencies do not have central market watchdogs like banks do – nor do they have central institutions that oversee the public books. Instead, Bitcoin participants rely on consensus mechanisms to agree on updates to the shared digital record of every transaction on the blockchain.

In the proof-of-work process that Bitcoin relies on, a global network of miners’ computers essentially spend electricity to participate in a kind of lottery. Whoever “wins” may append the next block and collect new bitcoins in the process. The chances of winning are in direct proportion to the number of – in principle meaningless – calculations that a miner can perform. As a result, huge server farms have sprung up around the globe dedicated solely to winning the Bitcoin lottery. If you could once mine bitcoins with a lame home computer, you now need gigantic computing capacities.

The proof-of-stake approach that Ethereum is now using puts an end to this massive energy consumption. Instead of miners, proof-of-stake systems use tons of “validators”. In order to become a validator, one must deposit or “stake” a certain amount in coins – in the case of Ethereum, it is 32 ether. Staking gives validators the ability to review and add new blocks of transactions to the blockchain, allowing them to earn “rewards” on top of their staked coins. The more coins you wager, the more chances you have of being selected to add the next block of transactions to the blockchain.