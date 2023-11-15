What Qomodo does, the Italian startup that pays urgent expenses in installments

A business idea can arise from an intuition. The good ones generally come from experience. Others are suggested by the analysis of a macroeconomic framework. Qomodo is a fintech startup that came to life in May 2023. It has all three elements at the origin of the idea. With one more, perhaps the most important: it announced its existence by communicating the closure of a 34.5 million investment round.

Money raised to leave. Probably the highest pre-seed round (this is the name of the first money raised by a new company in the digital market) ever raised by an Italian startup. “It’s not just the amount of money raised that makes us proud. Rather, it is the quality of the investors,” explains Gianluca Cocco, co-founder and CEO of the company.

This doesn’t seem like an exaggeration. The investment round is important, as is the list of those who put in the money: among the main Italian and British venture capital funds, plus a large number of investors who come from the world of fintech and digital companies, managers, administrators , angel investors. But what does Qomodo do? And how did he convince so many people to invest in it?

What exactly does Qomodo do

“Qomodo (pronounced with the accent on the first ‘o’, the sound is like that of the adjective ‘comodo’, ed.) is a collection partner for all merchants. What does collection partner mean? We offer a series of services to obtain proceeds from sales, but above all one: commonly called ‘Buy now Pay later’ – but unlike the others who cater to large consumption, ours is focused on the costs of emergency. The essential ones. Sudden. And on average much higher. The average ticket of those who use our service is 1,000 euros, ten times higher than a normal Buy now Pay later”, reasons Cocco.

But who are these operators of unexpected expenses? “Bodybuilders, dentists, tire specialists, mechanics, personal care professionals. We decide what the categories are. We contact them and suggest our solution to them. They can collect the money, we take care of the installments. We focus above all on the fact that these merchants know their customers personally. This is why he will be the one to offer Qomodo as a solution for interest-free installment payments,” he adds.

Trust is the basis of the relationship. The digital payment tool is what allows you to pay in installments, from the doctor or the mechanic. The merchant takes the money immediately. Qomodo in installments by the customer. The first makes the second a request for approval for an expense to be paid in installments. In 30 seconds Qomodo decides based on the shared parameters whether or not to authorize the installment plan. “Qomodo is more similar in terms of service to interest-free extensions, but without interest. At the moment we are in the phase of signing agreements with as many merchants as possible, he adds. “We are carrying out very accurate marketing campaigns in the territories”.

Qomodo: 15 employees, managers who come from the digital world

A few weeks after its launch, Qomodo hired 15 employees and collaborators. Additional hires are expected as the business grows. Cocco co-founded Qomodo with Gaetano De Maio. Both have over a decade behind them in the digital economy sector. Cocco was manager in Italy for Delivery Hero (via Foodora), then founded Factory14 in Madrid, sold to the German Razor. De Maio brought Revolut to Italy and concluded an exit at Sumup. In short, both come from the world of ecommerce and fintech: “In 2022 we understood that we wanted to do something together. We looked at the macroeconomic scenario. We understood that it might make sense to work on something more specific, taking care of essential expenses which however could become a problem with inflation and low salaries. Qomodo was our solution,” reasons De Maio.

“We have put ourselves in a particular sector. The expenses we are going to cover are not those like a new iPhone, but those that are necessary but in particular moments that are difficult to face,” she adds. But how does Qomodo make money? “Especially from the commissions we ask from merchants. We take all the payment risk by paying the amount immediately. We ask them for a commission on the service,” he specifies.

Example. A customer needs to change the 4 tires of his car. The change costs 400 euros. The customer asks to pay in installments, or defer payment. The tire dealer offers Qomodo. The startup receives the request, evaluates it, makes a proposal: 4 installments of 100 euros. Once this part is completed and the evaluation process is completed, Qomodo gives a response. The tire dealer collects everything immediately. Qomodo, on the other hand, is entitled to receive the 4 installments. And the commission from the merchant.

Qomodo: who invested in it and why

Investors liked the idea. “A great job was done to put them together,” concludes Cocco. “But we had some prerogatives on our side that allowed us to raise so much money in such a short time. The first of all is that you have already made ventures in the past. We have made and sold companies. We knew this way well. And it helped us. But it is also true that with software companies there would not be the same result,” he adds. There would have been no need to raise so much money to leave. In Qomodo yes however. The round is made up of 4.5 million raised in exchange for shares given to shareholders. The rest (almost 30 million) is used to start credit lines. “Having 30 million for credit lines is a great advantage. If we compare this business to an ecommerce, you get 10 million but you have to do everything with it. We start the company with the 4.5 million, the rest serves as working capital for credit lines”.

In short, the investors’ money will be used for loans. Start the first contracts. Get commissions and start other lines of credit. Investors believe it. The list, it has been said, is very long: it ranges from the British Fasanara Capital to Proximity Capital, from Ithaca Investment to Exor Venture via Plug and Play. Among the angels: Mark Ransford, Luca Ascani, Attilio Mazzilli, Simone Mancini (Scalapay), Benedetta Arese Lucini, Kai Hansen (Lieferando), Giorgio Tinacci (Casavo), Stiven Muccioli (BKN301), Freddy Kelly (Credit Kudos), Christer Holloman (Divido), Raffaele Terrone (Scalapay), LCA Ventures and Andrea Gennarini. A full-bodied seed, in several respects.

