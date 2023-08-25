What the EU’s Digital Service Act provides for and what Big Tech risks that don’t comply

The application of the new rules on the liability of online content platforms, the Digital Services Act (DSA), begins on Friday 25 August. It is a real revolution given that the previous rule of 2000 was born from considerations made in the mid-90s and had not been applied to the web platforms for some time.

Who do the rules apply to?

The new EU regulation, which unlike the previous directive, will apply in the same way throughout the European Union, allowing users to have the same rights everywhere and companies not having to deal with 27 different laws, applies to all online intermediaries, be they social networks, search engines, marketplaces, hosting services. Unlike in the past, however, they will not be treated in the same way and, depending on their size, they will have to deal with increasingly stringent demands.

Entered into force on 16 November 2022, the first effects will be seen from 25 August, starting right from the famous Big Tech, only this time they are not a mere journalistic name, but are part of a specific list compiled by the European Commission, which identified all VLOPs (very large online platforms) as VLOSE (very large online search engines), or those platforms and search engines that exceed 45 million active monthly users in Europe, 10% of the population of the Union, the quantitative criterion chosen to target the platforms that have a greater impact on European citizens.

These are the social networks Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter (now X), Linkedin, Pinterest, YouTube, booking services such as Booking.com, marketplaces such as Amazon, Zalando, Google Shopping, Alibaba, AliExpress, stores for the Apple App Store and Google Play applications, and then Google Maps and Wikipedia, and finally the two most popular search engines, Google and Microsoft’s Bing.

What’s new for Big Tech

So let’s see together the news concerning Big Tech.

Content Reporting

The previous rule stipulated that the platforms would be held liable for the uploading of illegal content by users only if, once they became aware of it, they had not removed it. That principle has remained, but, in the case of Big Tech, the bar is raised. First of all, they will have to have a “point of contact”, i.e. a team dedicated to reports coming from Authorities and users, for whom a simpler and more effective system will have to be set up.

The platforms will be able to suspend users but having warned them first and clearly specifying why they risk suspension. It will no longer be enough to say that the terms and conditions have been violated in a general way but they must be informed of the reasons why a post has been removed, or its visibility or monetization has been limited.

The terms and conditions must then be set out in a clearer and simpler way.

Similar to checking social content, marketplaces will need to verify that no illegal merchandise is being sold in their online stores.

The systemic risk

The real big news remains that of the analysis of the systemic risk. Since the approach attempted by individual European states, in 2019, to sanction platforms for each illegal post that was not removed within a few hours had the secondary effect of encouraging censorship, the DSA provides that every year the large platforms must draw up a report that evaluates the risks for fundamental rights, freedom of expression, public debate, minors, deriving from an abuse or illegitimate use of their services.

Once these risks have been identified, they will have to present solutions to mitigate their impact, solutions that will touch the moderation of posts, the use of algorithms to recommend certain contents over others, the modification of the terms and conditions, the modification of the design, their advertising collection system etc. To verify that these companies have gone the extra mile they can be subjected to external auditsnot only of the Authorities, but also of researchers.

In the case of threats to health or safety of people, where these platforms can play a role in their dissemination, for example through massive disinformation campaigns, in agreement with the Commission, crisis protocols will have to be activated, i.e. emergency measures aimed at minimizing their harmful effect.

Algorithms, advertising and dark patterns

It will be necessary to explain on which parameters the content recommendation algorithms work. The famous “why are you seeing this post” becomes the norm. Furthermore, it will be possible to decide whether to see the posts in the way in which the algorithm proposes them, therefore in a personalized way, or if in a chronological way. This second option offers the possibility of being less subject to external influences.

To limit the influence of online advertising, it will not be able to use information concerning sensitive data such as religion, health, sexual orientation. At the same time, the data of minors cannot be used to offer them personalized advertising.

Companies will have to hold trace of advertising investors and, for each advertising post, they will need to keep information about who advertised it and who paid for the sponsorship, how long that post was shown and to which group (age, gender, interests, location) it was shown.

Finally, i dark pattern, or those methods that serve to subtly direct users towards precise choices. Until recently they were the norm in cookie banners, where the “accept” button was colored, while the others were gray.

How companies are adapting

TikTok has anticipated and, after the first innovations introduced in July, at the beginning of August it presented its final updates, such as greater ease in reporting illegal content, more information on how content is moderated and on the functioning of the recommendation, greater protection for minors.

Meta, a few days ago, announced similar changes, including the option of being able to see the Reels and Stories only of the people you follow and in chronological order, instead of according to what is decided by the algorithm.

Google recalled that many of the DSA’s requests have been in place for some time and that it has improved its Transparency Center, where it collects a list of all advertiser investors who show their ads on Google services.

Zalando for its part, on 27 June officially challenged the Commission’s choice to designate it as a VLOP before the Court of Justice of the European Union. For the German company, in fact, Zalando would not be among those that present a systemic risk and therefore should not be considered a VLOP. Even Amazon, at the beginning of July, undertook a similar action on the same assumptions.

It should be noted that, for now, the changes, in many cases, will only concern European users although the hope is that these new protections and options will be extended globally. Meanwhile, for some years now, the United States have also been discussing a regulatory update that goes in this direction given that their reference law, the section 230 del Communication Decency Act dates back to 1996, when Google and social networks didn’t exist yet. In China, on the other hand, where many of these companies are not present except for TikTok and Alibaba, a similar rule is already in force in certain aspects, aimed precisely at regulating the use of algorithms by platforms in the promotion of certain contents.

Next steps

Meanwhile, many countries, including Italy, have not yet designated the national authority who will monitor and ensure compliance with the DSA. For Italy it could be AGCOM, the Communications Supervisory Authority, which, given its role in applying the copyright directive, could be the one most in line with the tasks envisaged by the DSA.

Surely the government will not be able to delay any longer since February 2024 the DSA will become binding even for all those platforms with less than 45 million monthly users, and the penalties can amount to 6% of global turnover.

