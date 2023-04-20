Home » What the hell happened? – Sky Post – Life Supplement – Column
Technology

by admin
This year’s Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony, many Hong Kong people are very nervous and devoted. People who were not interested in the Hong Kong Film Awards in the past will watch the live broadcast this year, but the results of the awards are very disappointing to many people. They like Works or actors did not win in the end.

In the past year, Hong Kong movies have been poured into fresh springs and living water. Many friends around me rarely watch Hong Kong movies, but in recent years they have re-entered the embrace of Hong Kong movies. Just looking at the box office is an incredible new record. Although the production cost of many sketches is not high, the quality is very surprising.

Film productions are not like track and field competitions. There is no specific timing standard. People who vote have different tastes, different aesthetic visions, and even different personal feelings. The results will never be objective. But a film called “For Me at Nineteen,” which didn’t win any other awards that night, ended up winning “Best Picture,” which begs the question of what happened.

The speech of the award-winning director is even more surprising. If I understand correctly, the biggest controversy of the whole thing was that it was initially agreed to be broadcasted in the school, but in the end it became a global broadcast. Falling to the ground, what are they thinking?

This year’s Hong Kong Film Awards has changed the mood of many Hong Kong people from excitement to disappointment, from hope to disappointment. It is definitely an anti-climax.

(This column is published every Monday and Friday)

Written by: Wei Qishan, a freelance worker who loves books and dramas

Column name: simple.Life






