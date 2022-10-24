The two Presidents of the Chamber and Senate, Lorenzo Fontana and Ignazio La Russa, were elected on 13 and 14 October. In both cases there was no lack of controversy in this regard. Do you want for the defection of Forza Italia in the Senate or for the definition of “post-fascist” of La Russa, which has a long history as Head of the Youth Front, youth movement of the MSI, and was President of the Central Committee of the MSI until to 1995. You want it because Fontana is known for being ultra-conservative and traditionalist, he is against abortion, euthanasia and homosexual unions, gender theory and supports the pro-life thesis and the centrality of the traditional family. And in foreign policy he is a great supporter of the Russian social identity model advocated by President Vladimir Putin and opposed to economic sanctions on Russia.

Tensions that were also revealed in the vote with La Russa elected with 58% of the preferences against 75.2% of those who preceded him, Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. While La Russa obtained 55.5% of the votes against Roberto Fico’s 68.1%. In this regard, according to a survey conducted by Ipsos for La7, only 29% of Italians have declared to be satisfied with the choice of Fontana as President of the Chamber, while 40% do not appreciate and 31% do not express themselves because they do not know him.

Same results according to a survey conducted by SWG which shows that it is a negative record for the League with only 34% of Italians declaring that they are very or quite satisfied with his election as President of the Chamber, against 59% for Fico and even the 61% for Boldrini. Even 41% of Italians who are very or fairly satisfied with the election of La Russa as President of the Senate are very far from 62% of those satisfied with the election at the time of Pietro Grasso, even if it is slightly better than 39% for Casellati .

To understand the mood of the Italians even better, we analyzed the presence on the two most populated social networks in our country, Facebook and Instagram, of the two new presidents of the Chamber and Senate, from 21 July, the day of the fall of the Draghi government, to last October 21. Lorenzo Fontana sees his Facebook followers grow by 6.3%, reaching just under 120 thousand followers. Ignazio La Russa instead grew by 15.1% and reached almost 90 thousand followers on Facebook.

Stellar growth of followers on Instagram for Fontana (+ 54%) but it started with a relatively low number of followers. The growth of followers for La Russa (+ 42.1%) is also significant, thus reaching more than 40 thousand followers. Both on both platforms post relatively little. Less than an average of two posts per day. Compared to Fontana, the involvement rate is much better for the Senator of the Brothers of Italy, as shown by the infographic summarizing the results of our desk research.

For him, both on Facebook and on Instagram, in the period under consideration, the posts that generate the most involvement are those related to the election as President of the Senate, even if in particular on Instagram the comments are not so benevolent, indeed. How could it not be otherwise, the same result for Fontana with his thanks on Facebook and Instagram, for the election as President of the Chamber.

In short, it seems that in the face of a majority of Italians who are critical of their election, there is instead a hard core of “very faithful” who, on the other hand, supports them. It is no coincidence that the comments on Facebook to the Northern League’s post are full of blessings and references to the Christian faith.





In fact, expanding the panorama and analyzing the online conversations (social + online news + forum and blog) on ​​the Presidents of the Chamber and Senate, the photograph of the perception of Italians in this regard changes significantly. There were more than 242 thousand citations relating to Ignazio La Russa, by about 26 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) 3 million people. About 204 thousand citations relating to Lorenzo Fontana, by more than 24 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved 1.8 million people.

As was natural to expect the peak of such volumes of online conversations occurred in the days in which they were elected. And, above all, in this case the sentiment, the share of emotions and, indeed, feelings contained in the online verbalizations, is clearly negative. The “emoji cloud” explains it better than many words, the cloud of the 100 most associated emojis in conversations about the two, with a clear majority of faces that laugh, are perplexed, angry and even vomit with disgust.

Not surprisingly, to confirm, if necessary, the content that generated the most involvement is a video on TikTok from a source of information that photographs the evident contradiction between the political history of La Russa and the fact that, for institutional duty, let Liliana Segre appoint him President of the Senate. That same Segre who had asked the head of the party of La Russa, Giorgia Meloni, to eliminate the flame from the symbol of the Brothers of Italy, obtaining the refusal in this regard from the new President of the Senate.

In short, out of the “bubble” of those who sympathize with and support the ideas of the two new presidents, the rest of the Italians, for the most part, are decidedly critical of them. For the delicacy and balance that these roles require, Fontana and La Russa will have to prove with their work that they were wrong.