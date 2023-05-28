What the Schufa knows about you and what not

For many, an entry at the Schufa is synonymous with debt, bankruptcy or a low credit rating. However, that is not true. On the contrary. The Schufa data can even be helpful. We dispel the myths and explain how you can access the data that Schufa has stored about you.

For many, an entry at the Schufa is synonymous with debt, bankruptcy or a low credit rating. However, that is not true. On the contrary, the Schufa data can even be helpful. In addition to the negative entries that are often mentioned, there are also entries that have a positive effect on the score. For example, when people pay credit installments or contract fees regularly and reliably. Such positive entries even make up the majority of the data stored at Schufa. Whether positive or negative, the fact that Schufa collects extensive data about people at all has recently been repeatedly discussed in court. One consequence of these procedures is that Schufa significantly reduced the storage period of certain data in spring 2023.

The Schufa has a reputation that precedes it – and most Germans have a negative reputation. After all, anyone who owns more than a billion pieces of information out of almost 68 million citizens and six million companies involuntarily arouses mistrust. In addition, Schufa Holding AG is not a regulated authority, but a so-called private German credit agency. But the Schufa is not a data octopus that greedily devours all information about us. It is a company whose shareholders come from the financial and trading sectors and was founded in 1927. The abbreviation stands for “Protection Association for General Loan Protection”.

The Schufa has so-called creditworthiness information on people and companies. This can definitely be negative information, for example on breaches of contract or attachments. But there are also positives, such as opening an account with a bank for private individuals, customer accounts with telecommunications providers or loan agreements.

However, the Schufa also saves due claims or the misuse of accounts and credit cards. In addition, she supplements her information from public databases, for example, if you have submitted an affidavit or filed for personal bankruptcy. Last but not least, the Schufa also knows typical contact details such as name, date of birth or current and previous addresses.

From all the data, the Schufa determines a score that is intended to provide information about how creditworthy a person is. For a long time, the company was silent about how exactly the score is composed. In the meantime, the Schufa has granted insight into the process. It became difficult in cases in which the company accessed apparently outdated data. Debtors had complained, among other things, that the Schufa had continued to store negative entries for a completed private bankruptcy, although the corresponding entry in the public nationwide bankruptcy portal had already expired. Unlike insolvenzanzeigeen.de, Schufa did not store the data for six months after the insolvency was closed, but for up to three years. Because of this, there have been a number of lawsuits. Against this background, the Schufa has now also reduced the storage period for a completed private bankruptcy from three years to just six months.

The classification of a person’s creditworthiness sounds difficult at first, but can also be a helpful support for quick and unbureaucratic conclusions of contracts. According to information from the Schufa, only positive information is available for over 90 percent of all stored persons. This makes it easier, for example, to purchase on account or to finance a new car if the dealer receives positive Schufa information about the customer.

On the other hand, Schufa does not collect any data on assets or income. She also has no information about her job, club memberships, marital status, religion or nationality. Neither is marketing data such as purchasing behavior or information from social networks stored.

How to apply for self-assessment

If you apply for a loan from a bank, they will obtain information from the Schufa to check your creditworthiness. The focus is on the so-called score, which indicates the probability of a loan default. The smaller the score, the higher the risk of a loan default. According to Schufa, the score is a statistical forecast that provides information on how likely it is that a person will meet their payment obligations in the future. It is therefore impossible to achieve a 100 percent Schufa score, as this would be equivalent to an absolute payment guarantee. Particularly creditworthy people therefore usually have a score of 95 percent or higher.

In order to find out what data Schufa has stored about you and how high your own score is, users can request self-disclosure in accordance with Art. 15 GDPR. This information is free once a year. The application can be submitted online at www.meineschufa.de. You should make sure that you only have to fill out the mandatory fields marked with a *. All other data in the input mask are voluntary. Users only need:

First name Last Name

birth date

Street and house number

Postal code and city

Land

Details of maiden name, place of birth, previous addresses and/or a second place of residence are not required and are voluntary. The data sent should be handled with care, as it contains sensitive personal information such as bank and credit card details.

Beware of scammers on the Internet who want to charge a fee for free self-assessment. In order to avoid such traps, you should apply for self-assessment directly on the Schufa website. However, this is only possible online, with the data coming to the applicant by post.

Paid Schufa offers

In addition to the free self-assessment, the Schufa offers other services and information for which you have to pay. This includes the offer www.meineschufa.de, which costs a one-time activation fee of 9.95 euros and is available monthly from 3.95 euros. This is the compact subscription to the service. For 4.95 euros (Plus) or 6.95 euros (Premium) per month you get a protection package, so the Schufa examines the Internet and also the Darknet and warns users if sensitive personal data emerge from them.

Above all, the account gives you access to your data that is updated daily, so to speak, digital self-disclosure, which can then also be requested indefinitely. Personal telephone advice is also available for questions. In addition, there is also a credit report for 29.95 euros. It only contains the data relevant to the conclusion of a specific contract, for example if a landlord wants to check your creditworthiness. Thanks to Schufa, landlords can be sure of getting solvent tenants, while your chances of getting the apartment you want increase – provided the entry is positive. Since the Schufa is not free of errors either, you should regularly apply for the annual free self-assessment.