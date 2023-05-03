what they are and how they “act”

Digital humans and digital twins, two terms often used together, if not even mistaken for each other, refer to quite different concepts and objectives, while boasting many points of contact, especially at a technological level

The great technological innovations have always played a fundamental role in changing the society in which we live, our way of relating, communicating and living. The ongoing digital transformation fully confirms this rule, thanks to technological ecosystems such as digital humans and digital twins, capable of generating a significant impact in industrial applications (industry 4.0), in enterprise sectors and in various consumer applications.

Digital humans and digital twins represent two key components in the creation of 3D virtual worlds of the metaverse, especially in the industrial fielda business capable of attracting billions of dollars of investment in the research and development of concrete applications, which are now capable of offering a tangible response to production and market needs.

Digital humans and digital twins in turn involve many emerging technologies, such as cognitive computing and other branches of artificial intelligence, from which enormous progress is expected both in the short and long term.

The disruptive impact that is expected from digital humans and digital twins, especially with regard to the potential yet to be expressed, has triggered a profound debate on the ethical and philosophical aspects of their applications, dividing various schools of thought. On the one hand we find those who wholeheartedly support the implementation of digital humans and digital twins, while there is no lack of positions that believe that technologies of this kind may, sooner or later, constitute a threat to man, to the point of suggesting the ‘immediate interruption in research and development of their applications.

Digital humans

Digital humans (or syntethic humans) are otherwise known as artificial humans, a definition that effectively summarizes the digital simulation of a human being, equipped with artificial intelligence. It is a complex and multidisciplinary technological fieldwhich in addition to digital also involves disciplines related to the human sciences.

Digital humans are designed to mimic real people in appearance, personality, and behavior. An example of digital humans is characterized by video game non-player characters (NPCs).

Even before finding a concrete manifestation on a large scale, expected in the medium and long term, the desire to create a synthetic human indistinguishable from reality has always fascinated science fiction imageryas confirmed by dozens of works in literature, cinema and video games.

Artificial intelligences, androids and robots are the protagonists of stories capable of astonishing the attention of the general public, divulging the potential of these technologies to imagine, at a mainstream level, the impacts that digital humans could have in future scenarios that are increasingly less distant from contexts we are currently experiencing.

Digital humans are therefore a topic of great debate both among insiders and the general public, as they introduce suggestions capable of directly involving the nature of the human being, both from a technological point of view and as regards ethical issues.

The progressive maturation of enabling technologies makes us ever closer to the creation of an artificial human with whom it will be possible to interact without noticing any difference compared to a real person. The current conversational interfaces based on general artificial intelligence technologies anticipate a scenario destined to become common practice over the next few years. A tangible demonstration can be found in applications such as chatbots and virtual assistants.

Digital humans e android

In their basic definition, digital humans do not understand the applications of robotics, but the technologies that allow the creation of digital humans largely coincide with those that allow robots to be animated with human features.

Androids have long been widespread both in sci-fi imagery and in real applications, especially in the field of simulation, when it comes to carrying out tests which, if carried out directly on humans, would involve risk situations that are particularly critical or ethically difficult to accept.

Many consider androids a type of digital human, as they were conceived to reproduce man in behavior, as well as in terms of his physicality. However, a clarification needs to be made.

While androids are physical and tangible entities, capable of interacting with the real surrounding environment, digital humans exist only in cyberspace and their interaction is referable to 3D virtual worlds.

Having taken note of the different spatiality that characterizes them, androids are at least in part digital humans, if considered as tangible expressions of the avatars and NPCs that populate 3D virtual worlds, in those situations that require co-presence with the real world, such as applications of the metaverse.

Although robotics technologies and HMI (human-machine interface) applications appear to lag behind purely software technologies, such as computer graphics and artificial intelligence, their maturation will allow digital humans to populate, in addition to virtual worlds, also the real worldeffectively enabling the conception of digital twins also for human beings.

Digital twins

Digital twins are digital representations of a physical asset. Among the best known examples we can cite an industrial product, a building, a technological plant or large-scale elements such as the urban infrastructures that characterize smart cities.

Both conceptually and operationally, digital twins don’t just replicate a single instance of the physical asset, but can allow for the execution of infinite variations, thanks to digital simulationenabled by a wide range of 3D technologies and physical-numerical simulations.

While basically made up of 3D models in various rendering modes, digital twins should never be confused with representations in computer graphicsas the goals of these disciplines are quite different.

3D models realistically replicate the physical models they refer to, but are a static representation of real assets. Digital twins are dynamic entities, designed to allow continuous exchange between the real twin and the virtual twin. This usually occurs through the communication protocols of the IoT systems, active thanks to the sensors with which the physical assets are equipped.

The real-time data flow between the digital twins, physical and digital, triggers the operation of various enabling technologies in the field of industry 4.0: artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual simulations, big data & analytics, in addition to the aforementioned Internet of Things (IoT), fundamental for the architecture of interconnected systems.

Thanks to digital twins it is possible carry out simulations and predictive analyses, capable of preventing problems before they occur in reality. It is also possible to simulate infinite scenario variations to support new projects and obtain objective feedback, without the need to intervene a priori on the physical assets.

In other words, digital twins allow physical systems to be monitored and variants of their operation virtually simulated without directly involving them. During the design stage, when the physical asset does not yet exist, the preparation of the digital twin allows, on the one hand, to set up all the controls and connections useful in the life cycle of the physical twin, on the other hand to simulate all the aspects relating to its characteristics and functions, including the possibility of early training of the personnel responsible for its management.

Digital twins are already used today in a wide variety of application sectors, with some evidence in manufacturing, healthcare and transport, in order to improve the efficiency of systems, reduce costs and mitigate the risks associated with their operation and the personnel involved in their operation.

Digital twins therefore represent a powerful tool for understanding and optimizing complex systems and have enormous potential to change the way we live forever, starting with work activities.

Digital humans and digital twins: the main differences

Digital humans and digital twins, though often used together, if not mistaken for each other, refer to quite different concepts and objectives, despite boasting many points of contact, especially at a technological level.

Having to draw a synthesis of what has been said so far, digital humans are virtual representations of man, created in computer graphics and animated by artificial intelligence technologies, while digital twins correspond to digital representations of objects, processes and systems belonging to the real world.

The point of contact between digital humans and digital twins could, to an increasing extent, be made up of androids, who in their physicality can boast a digital twin, which allows them to be monitored and managed in real time. In this field, robotics and IoT will see an increasingly rooted synergy in developing the potential of digital humans for all tangible applications in the real world.

