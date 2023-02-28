Web developers are, precisely, website and application developers for the web and are among the most sought-after figures at the moment in practically all over the world. In fact, any type of business, regardless of whether it takes place in physical locations, needs good online advertising to take off and monetize more.

And web developer, then, takes care of creating websites functional to the new market objectives and with advanced functions that can allow users to take advantage of goods and services even online. All this while also taking care to make the navigationinserting visual and textual content that attract people’s attention and programming this or that site so that it is available on every device in a clear and intuitive way.

This type of professional therefore has programming knowledge and graphics and is always updated on network trends to capture the tastes of users.

Programming language skills are essential to be able to develop a website, which could not function without a logical system. Generally when it comes to websites the most used languages ​​are PHP, Javascript, HTML ecc.

From a graphic point of view, that is the web design, deals with creating an interesting graphical interface with good usability, which means easily traceable functions, etc.

Web developers often do not take care of all aspects of a website and cooperate with other professionals in the sector; therefore, we can find professional roles specialized for the front end or for the back end.

When it comes to back end we talk about the purely technical aspect and the functioning of a site; therefore, all the operations that the developer performs on the server side and which are not visible to the user. When it comes to front end developer instead, we refer to those figures who take care of the graphic part of a site or an app, coding all the visual aspects through programming languages.

Web developers who deal with both front and back end are called full stack developer.

How to become a web developer

Many web developers are self-taught, but it is a type of profession that you want to do at higher levels instead requires more advanced technical preparation, which in turn allows you to approach more advanced projects.

Today there are many university and non-university training courses, which give those who want to specialize in this sector the opportunity to learn how to use all the tools needed for the creation and maintaining a website.

Training courses are certainly more targeted paths because they focus on the type of objectives that the user wants to achieve. For example, MAC Training’s professional web developer course is designed precisely to give those who undertake it the opportunity to develop all the main skills in the field and to orient themselves where they prefer.

Training, when it comes to the web, is essential, since we are talking about a constantly growing sector, which always exploits new technologies and trends.

The salary of the web developer

In Italiaa web developer earns an average of 32,000 euros a year, which means that industry experts can aspire to an even higher annual income over time.

Therefore, it is clear that orienting oneself to IT profession in general and on the web in particular, it can be a very profitable choice, as well as being very flexible.

In fact, web developers can work anywhere, therefore also in smart mode, and choose whether to carry out their profession as self-employed or to take care of projects as employees of this or that company.

Working on your own means being able to have more choice from a design point of view and being able to obtain more profit when a particular job is of interest and success. Of course, being self-employed also means not having a monthly landline, unlike the employee which from this point of view is more protected and has set times

In any case, whether you work independently or for some company, a web developer certainly has many possibilities and prospects ahead of him professional and economic gratification.