In this collective infatuation for generative artificial intelligence that seems to be able to generate all the exact answers to any question, the human factor stands out even more, the one that distinguishes us from machines, even the most extraordinary ones like ChatGPT: not the answers but the questions. It’s the questions that make us better people: they give us a goal.

Artificial intelligence What’s True About ChatGpt ‘Pro’ at $42/month by Pier Luigi Pisa

January 23, 2023



Take the issue everyone is talking about right now, which is hard prison for anarchist Alfredo Cospito. The point is not whether Cospito should remain subject to the prison regime for dangerous prisoners, the so-called 41bis, even at the risk of his life, given that he is on hunger strike: in fact, nobody wants Cospito’s death, it would also be a problem for his enemies . And the point is not even whether or not the State should give in to the blackmail of those who threaten attacks if Cospito remains subject to the 41bis: of course the State must not give in to blackmail. Everyone knows these two things, and ChatGPT also tells you.

Artificial intelligence All the most amazing exams passed by ChatGPT by Pier Luigi Pisa

January 25, 2023



The point, and therefore the question, is whether the type of restrictions envisaged by 41bis are really useful for preventing other crimes and compatible with a democratic state that does not resort to torture to punish those who have done wrong. The discussion that should be opened is this: are we sure this is the right path? And more generally, we are sure that a better state does not also involve a reform of penitentiary institutions in order to make them a place where you spend the time of your sentence in detention but in a way that you can be returned to civilian life having grown up, maybe having learned something, even a trade?

Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence by Riccardo Luna

January 18, 2023



And I say these things without any political sympathy for Cospito, and having never in my life detonated I don’t say a bomb but not even a whistle and a bang on New Year’s Eve. I say this not because I’m sure of the answers but because I ask myself questions and I would like to live in a country that never tires of wondering how to be better.

Below the conversation with ChatGPT

Should the prisoner Cospito remain in the prison regime known as 41bis?

“Yes, if the Cospito prisoner has been convicted and is in the prison regime known as 41 bis, then he must remain in this regime until the competent authorities decide otherwise. The 41 bis is a particularly rigorous detention regime reserved for prisoners considered dangerous to public safety or public order”.

But is it right for a democratic state to inflict the restrictions of 41bis on prisoners?

“The question of whether or not it is right for a democratic state to impose the restrictions of 41 bis on detainees is subject to debate and differing opinions. On the one hand, some argue that 41 bis is necessary to ensure public safety and prevent further crimes from part of dangerous prisoners. On the other hand, others believe that this detention regime is too restrictive and goes against the human rights of prisoners. Ultimately, the decision on the use of the 41 bis should be based on balanced assessments of the risks to the public safety and human rights of detainees”.

What are the limits set for prisoners of 41 bis? And are all of them really needed to prevent other crimes?

“The limits set for 41 bis prisoners are very strict and include:

Isolation: Inmates are kept in their cells for most of the day and have limited contact with other inmates and the outside world. Restrictions on visits: visits are very limited and subject to strict restrictions. Correspondence Restrictions: External communications, including letters and telephone calls, are highly regulated and controlled.

These restrictions are designed to prevent further crime by inmates and to ensure public safety. However, there is no guarantee that all of these limits are necessary or sufficient to prevent further crime. The decision on the use of 41 bis should be based on a balanced assessment of the risks to public security and the human rights of detainees”.

With 41 bis is it forbidden to read books?

“No, 41 bis inmates are not prohibited from reading books. However, cultural and recreational activities are limited and subject to severe restrictions, so it may be difficult for inmates to access books or other cultural materials. The decision on using the 41 bis should be based on a balanced assessment of the risks to public safety and the human rights of prisoners, including the right to education and access to culture”.