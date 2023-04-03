Only a few months have passed since the launch of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2: with innovative features such as customized Spatial Audio and the new generation Active Noise Cancellation, the new Cupertino headphones have immediately become one of the most popular products of last Christmas season . But what to do if an AirPod doesn’t work?

To explain it to us is Apple Support itself, which guides us through the most common troubleshooting procedures that users who own the new Cupertino headphones could run into. For example, in case an AirPod makes no sound but the other yes, the best thing to do is to insert both earphones in the charging case and let them charge for about 30 seconds, obviously making sure that the case is also charged. Once this is done, you will have to bring the case closer to your iPhone or iPad and open it, in order to check the charge level of headphones and case.

The short charge “resets” the headphones, in the sense that it restarts their Bluetooth connectivity, which is often at the root of AirPods malfunctions. After this short charge, you can simply take the earphones out of the case, reconnect them normally to your iPhone, iPad or Mac and resume using them as if nothing had happened. The problem should therefore be solved: even the AirPod that did not produce sound before will start emitting them again.

In the (very rare) event that this simple procedure does not work, it will be enough reset your AirPods: it is a slightly more complex procedure than the one we have just illustrated, but still quite rapid. Insert the headphones back into the charging case, close it and wait 30 seconds. Once this is done, open the case and put on the AirPods, then go to the Settings of your iPhone or iPad and, from here, to the submenu with the name of your AirPods or in the one dedicated to Bluetooth connections.

If the AirPods are connected, that’s enough Forget the device from the Bluetooth settings and proceed with the again pairing headphones, as if it were a completely new device. If, on the other hand, the headphones are not connected, you will have to put them back in the case and press the button on the back for 15 seconds. This resets the product to factory settings: the reset is successful when you can see a yellow and white flashing light on the front of the charging case. Again, once the reset has been carried out, simply reconnect the headphones as if it were a completely new device.