What to do if iCloud Mail not working? Here are some possible fixes

The iCloud mailboxes over the years they have carved out an important role for themselves in our country as well. However, as is the case with other services of this type, the disservices are physiological and it could happen that it does not work. How to solve, then?

Beyond the typical and general problemswhich in this case can be identified through the service status page on the Apple site, other disruptions could occur which could make it impossible to download mail.

The first thing we recommend doing is verify that your email client is configured correctly: make sure that the parameters are correct and that the router is also capable of downloading and sending mail at the port level.

Alternatively, also check that the storage space in iCloud is free: especially emails with heavy attachments such as images may not be available for download if storage space has run out.

A good solution could also be to disable the VPN, if you use one, as well as clearing the browser cache and cookies if you check your mail from the browser.

If you have also tried turning the device off and on again, and logging out and in, the last thing left for you to do is try contacting Apple support.