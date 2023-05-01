What to do if iCloud photos won’t sync? Some solutions

Photo synchronization via iCloud is one of the strengths of the Apple ecosystem as it allows you to have the same photos on all Apple devices associated with the same Apple ID. However, in some cases it may happen that they do not synchronize, why?

There are two first checks to do: first you need to make sure that all the devices on which the problem is registered are associated with the same Apple ID. So, also make sure that there is enough free space in iCloud for your smartphone, tablet or laptop to sync.

If you have made these checks and the problem still persists, you need to go to the second step. First of all, turn off Energy Saver mode via the Control Center as if active it prevents the device from proceeding with the synchronization. Next, check for WiFi or cellular connections and make sure iCloud is turned on.

Through the Photos app you can also “force” sync by swiping down and clicking on the dedicated button. If this procedure is not successful, you can force the app to close and reopen it and, as a last resort, restart the device. But first, make sure via the Apple website that all services are working properly without too many problems.