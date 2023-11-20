What to do if links don’t go on Instagram? Some possible solutions

After seeing how to put a stop to aggressive comments on Instagram, we return to you with another series of suggestions for a problem you may encounter while browsing the well-known social network Meta.

We are talking about a not too remote possibility, that is, that i link become Instagram are not clickable or, worse, do not work at all once clicked.

Well, the first suggestion is precisely that of Check the link provided carefully, especially if you did it manually: it can always happen that we make a typing error, especially if we go too quickly. The suggestion, therefore, is to use the classic method of copy paste to import links onto the platform, whether you are on a smartphone or desktop.

Secondly, we need to keep in mind that there are some limitations on the links that can be posted on the social network and Instagram itself could make certain contents external to the platform unnavigable.

In this case, the company itself should warn via popup about the inclusion of a link that violates the terms of use due to prohibited content.

If you are not in any of these cases, it is possible that your app is experiencing problems. First we always recommend restart your smartphone to avoid it being a defect accumulated during that particular session. Secondly, it could also be effective to clear Instagram’s cache, an operation that takes a few seconds and does not involve any particular losses. Lastly, check for the presence of updates.

Share this: Facebook

X

