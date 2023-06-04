What to do if the TV shows blue? The possible solutions

Imagine having bought one of the best televisions of 2022 awarded with our Everyeye Awards. However, after connecting the device to the power and inserting the antenna cable, the screen remains completely blue. Before you have a panic attack, we explain how to solve the problem.

In truth, the causes of a blue screen on a tv they are many, and range from an incorrect setting of the latter to connection and antenna problems, up to much more serious hardware-side failures, which you will hardly solve without making use of a return or customer assistance. But let’s start with the TV settings.

Turn on the TV and press the “Menu” button on the remote control. Once this is done, the main menu of the device will open, from which you will have to look for the image settings. Most TVs have one slider of colors that you can adjust manually. So check that it is well balanced: an excessive shift to the right or left could cause an annoying blue halo on the screen. Also, try changing screen display modes, switching from “Cinema” to “Gaming” to all other modes that come pre-installed on the device.

If these workarounds didn’t fix anything, the other thing to do is check the integrity of the connection cables of the television. In other words, check that the antenna cable is correctly inserted and undamaged. Then do the same with all the other ports and all the other cables from which you receive a visual output for the television, such as the HDMI connection to the consoles or DVD and Blu-Ray players, for example, but also the connection cables to the set top-box and any other device connected to the screen. If you notice any problems in this respect, just replace a cable to solve the “Blue screen” of the TV.

If changing the cables didn't fix the problem either, you're out of luck. The problem should be with the TV, and there is little you can do manually to fix it. If the TV panel is broken, cracked or malfunctioning, the best thing to do is take it back to the store where you bought it and report the problem, requesting a return or replacement.